Student achievement main focus at Mitchell

Mitchell Elementary has enjoyed a great beginning to our school year as our staff continues to serve our students and families as their children learn and grow their leadership skills.

We currently have 344 enrolled students. Thirty-two of our students have chosen Mitchell and commute each day to our school as Change of School Assignment (COSA) students. We love the contributions they make to our school of learners and leaders.

Mitchell continues to focus on student achievement. This year, we have maintained the arrangement of our daily schedules so teachers can focus on high-quality Tier I instruction using strategies that engage all students. In our School Performance Plan, we have continued with the goal that 70% of our second-grade students will score above the 60th percentile in reading on the Spring MAP assessment. This will put the majority of our students on track to read by grade 3 as they enter the next stages of their elementary learning at King Elementary.

Ms. McNeal is helping us maintain our focus on student achievement in science. She is engaging students in experiential learning and preparing for our second annual science fair. We welcome Deborah Hayes as our new music teacher. She is sharing her captivating teaching style with the students at both Mitchell Elementary and Reid Elementary in Searchlight.

We are looking forward to supporting Homecoming at Boulder City High School. Students will ride on the float our PAC builds. Two kindergarten students will be selected to participate at the game as the Duke and Duchess of Homecoming.

Sunrise Rotary is supporting our continued journey as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. We are honored by their continued support of our school. This year we mark our 10th year as a Lighthouse School. At the end of October, our students will demonstrate to community members the leadership habits they have been developing. Additionally, the Rotarians of Boulder City continue their enthusiastic support of our classrooms, offering mini-grants to every teacher to purchase supplies to promote learning engagement.

Mitchell Elementary, along with the other schools in Boulder City, will be participating as a Destination School of Choice in our district. We will be sharing our great habits, traditions, and achievement at two school fairs this fall.

Boulder Dam Credit Union continues to promote the financial literacy of our students through Moola Moola. Each Thursday, they are at our school offering students the opportunity to make deposits in their personal accounts and to celebrate these practices.

Upcoming events include celebrating Public Safety Day with the Boulder City fire crew and the Turkey Trot, organized by our PE teacher, Ms. Handley. Before we know it, it will be December. Ms. Hayes is excited to offer performances for both our first- and second-grade classes. Ms. Handley will have us running one more time in December before we pause for winter break.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mitchell Elementary PAC for continuing to organize and support the Bubble Run. This fundraiser provides additional funds to support our students and classrooms. This year’s fundraiser was flawlessly executed thanks to the hard work and enthusiasm of the PAC. We were so happy that the Boulder City Fire Department was able to join us this year at the Bubble Run. As a school, we continue to be awed by our community’s outstanding generosity. Our students, families, and community raised over $36,000 for the school. We are so grateful.