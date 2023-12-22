Strike up the (holiday) band
Last week, for the first time, Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High bands joined forces for their winter concert at BCHS. The bands played for nearly two hours before more than 500 family members and friends. They played a variety of music, including several well-known Christmas songs.
