Community

Strike up the (holiday) band

Photos By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 21, 2023 - 8:45 pm
 
Seth Thompson, Justin Holman and Harmony Cook perform last week before a packed house.
Kellen Gross on the trombone during the show.
Ashlyn Sharp on the trombone last week.
Aiden Brown gives it his all on the trumpet.
Landyn Rowe plays the saxophone during the winter concert.
Ryan Gulbransen led the tuba section during the concert.
Last week, for the first time, Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High bands joined forces for their winter concert at BCHS. The bands played for nearly two hours before more than 500 family members and friends. They played a variety of music, including several well-known Christmas songs.

Editor’s Note: Class in Session is a new column in which Boulder City schools submit articles written by the principals, faculty or students. It will focus on programs, classes and activities within the school.