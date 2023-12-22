Strike up the (holiday) band

Last week, for the first time, Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High bands joined forces for their winter concert at BCHS. The bands played for nearly two hours before more than 500 family members and friends. They played a variety of music, including several well-known Christmas songs.

Seth Thompson, Justin Holman and Harmony Cook perform last week before a packed house.

Kellen Gross on the trombone during the show.

Ashlyn Sharp on the trombone last week.

Aiden Brown gives it his all on the trumpet.

Landyn Rowe plays the saxophone during the winter concert.

Ryan Gulbransen led the tuba section during the concert.

