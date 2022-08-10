84°F
Story Tellers Corner: Author finds meaning in everything

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
August 10, 2022 - 4:20 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Scott Roux) "Everything Has Meaning," an autobiography by Boulder City resident ...
(Photo courtesy Scott Roux) "Everything Has Meaning," an autobiography by Boulder City resident Scott Roux, will release in September.

The life of Scott Roux changed forever June 20, 2011, after a car accident left him with two broken feet, a severe headache, a sore back and a brain injury. Now a resident of Boulder City, Roux has adapted to his life in the 11 years since the accident.

Roux has dementia and the comprehension levels of a third-grader. His days of being an executive salesman and Navy sailor are over. But his time as an author and inspiration to others has just begun.

In September, he will share his story in his autobiography titled “Everything Has Meaning,” published by Zamiz Press. This is Roux’s first book and details his journey of self-discovery and ideology on the meaning of life.

“I just want to give spiritual awareness to people,” says Roux.

His official website states that “Roux is passionate about life and sharing what he’s learned with others. Scott feels that all people have potential. He’s made it his goal to help the next generation find their purpose.”

As a Native American descendant, Roux said he takes influence from his ancestry and analyzes things such as eagles and the Tree Stand murders, a 2004 incident in which a deer hunter shot eight and killed six other deer hunters in the Blue Hills east of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, all of which have meaning to him.

Roux is originally from Rice Lake but needed to move somewhere warm due to medical conditions that were caused by the accident. He moved to Boulder City in 2019 and volunteers at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children as he is unable to work.

“I figured I would give back in some way. I’m not looking to get famous off this book or anything, but if it does do well, I want to give back however I can. Even if there is a kid that needs a scholarship at the Boulder City High School or something like that,” said Roux.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Emma Clark plays with the new Lego wall at the Boulder City L ...
Legos, lights liven library
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Monsoons bring much-needed rain to the area, but also can create p ...
Increased rainfall helps drought, hurts some homes
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With Nevada being the driest state in the country, we’ve certainly seen some wet and wild weather these past weeks. Heavy rains and gusting winds have caused myriad floods and road closings. Based on current forecasts, it looks like more thunderstorms are headed our way.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The leaves on this bay laurel tree are showing signs of drought. As ...
In desert, plants need purpose
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Our sweet bay laurel trees face east and are watered by a drip irrigation system on a separate line for trees only. Obviously, these trees are not doing well. They were originally 24-inch boxed trees planted in 2013. Our homeowners association contends they are close to the end of their lives, and they will be removed. Any ideas?

(Boulder City Review file photo) The cross at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at the corner ...
St. Christopher’s to mark 90th anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 90th anniversary and service to the community with a two-day event Aug. 13 and 14.

(Photo courtesy Nikole Rowe) Mitchell Elementary School Principal Benjamin Day poses with the s ...
Locals rallies in support of agency’s school supply drive
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

In July, Geoffrey Baughman’s Farmers Insurance Agency launched a school supply drive to provide the campuses in Boulder City with materials for the coming year. The goal was to fill 24 backpacks, but an overwhelming amount of support from the community got that number to 60 backpacks.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The abandoned Boulder City Pet Cemetery, discussed in Chapter ...
Story Tellers Corner: Ghostly tales make appearance in new book
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Southern Nevada has a rich history that features a search for silver, gold and the construction of a dam. But nowadays a lot of the areas from the late 19th and early 20th centuries are abandoned, which has paved the way for something else the region can be known for: ghosts.

(Photo courtesy of Doug Mishler) University of Nevada, Reno history professor and Chautauqua sc ...
Chautauqua pays homage to aviation pioneers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Pushing the Envelope,” featuring three aviation pioneers, will be theme of this year’s Boulder City Chautauqua.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The black dots on the stem of this tomato plant is insect fecal matter.
Uneven weather pattern to blame for moldly fruit
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Birds were flying in to harvest my Summer Delite apriums. Turns out most of my apriums have problems with some type of fungus or rot. Also, most appear to be half ripe — green on one side and yellow on the other. Your thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vincenzo “Vinny” Cimino stands in front of the ...
Vinny’s Pizzeria faces ‘Impossible’ challenge
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

There is no doubt that Vincenzo “Vinny” Cimino loves his family, his community and his work. It was on full display for thousands of people to see when his restaurant, Vinny’s Pizzeria, was featured on a recent episode of “Restaurant Impossible” on the Food Network.