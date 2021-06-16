111°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

St. Jude’s healing center plans advance

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 16, 2021 - 4:30 pm
 
Boulder City Officials with St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City hope to break ground ...
Boulder City Officials with St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City hope to break ground on its proposed healing center for victims of sex trafficking this year.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s latest master plan amendment was approved, and the organization is hoping to break ground this year on its proposed healing center for victims of sex trafficking.

The proposed center encompasses 10 undeveloped acres of the ranch’s 38.65-acre property, according to a staff report given at the City Council’s June 8 meeting. It will be at the northeast corner of the campus and will have a maximum of 63 residents at one time. It will be separated from the rest of the campus by fencing and will serve different children than the other part of the ranch.

The new master plan amendment allows for changes with the layout of the healing center.

St. Jude’s CEO Christina Vela said they were still planning on nine one-story buildings, but some of them have been moved closer to the northwest and northeast boundaries of the property. The roads also have been moved to surround the buildings within the healing center. Vela said the changes were to increase functionality.

Throughout the planning for this project, residents of an adjacent subdivision on Blue Lake Drive expressed concern about how close the proposed facility would be to some of their homes. The part of St. Jude’s campus where the healing center will be is only separated from the subdivision by a wall.

Resident Robert Jarrard said he and other residents had been working with Ed Vance, the architect for the project, and Vela about how to handle their concerns.

He said they were hoping the view from the existing homes to the new project could be enhanced and that a level of privacy could be created for them by repairing the wall between the subdivision and St. Jude’s, planting trees that match the ones near their homes between the road and the wall, and enhance the landscape palette so that the elevation is softened.

“Quite honestly, I was not aware of the (level of) need of repair of that wall … we’ve continued to state to our neighbors that we intend to be a good neighbor, and we will fix the wall because it is the right thing to do,” said Vela.

Vela said those repairs would happen as soon as possible. She also said they were going to plant the requested trees.

Vance said he had been working with Jarrard and they had come up with a landscape plan to install trees that would address the third concern.

“I think we have a solution now that meets everyone’s needs … we’re committed to meeting the requirements of our neighbors and our constituents,” said Vance.

Vela said they are still fundraising for the project, but they have enough to start the permit process.

“We’re making progress. … We’re hoping to break ground … this year,” she said.

Currently, they have $10.7 million pledged for the project, including $1 million from retired Nevada Justice Miriam Shearing. Shearing was the first woman to sit on the Nevada Supreme Court in 1993 and the first woman Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in 1997. She also served in Las Vegas Justice Court and Clark County District Court, including juvenile court.

“I am grateful to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children for making the commitment to raise enough money to build a facility which will keep children who have been trafficked safe from child sexual predators while providing services to help the children recover from their traumatic experiences,” Shearing said in a press release. “One of the saddest times in juvenile court was seeing the young victims of sex trafficking when we had only limited resources to keep them safe and help them heal. My experiences have taught me that this a severely unfulfilled need and too large for any one purse to meet.”

St. Jude’s needs to raise $15 million for the project. For more information about the finances of the proposed healing center, go to https://stjudesranch.org/.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) A juicy, homemade hamburger dripping with cheese and dressed with your favorite ...
Spoil dad with gourmet hamburgers
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

With Father’s Day just around the corner, may I suggest giving dear old dad what he really wants: an amazing hamburger. Seriously, who doesn’t love a big, tender, juicy burger? Except for a few vegetarians, every dad I know would agree.

Alexis "Lexi" Lagan
Mail letters to local Olympians to show support
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With restrictions in place on attendance by family members and spectators at the 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19, Team USA has created a way for Boulder City to support its athlete, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, who will be competing in Tokyo this July.

(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Murl Emory is shown with one of the ring bolts at the Ring ...
Passage through rapids was a ‘winch’
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Anson Call, the man who was instrumental in establishing the community of Fort Callville, later just Callville, about seven miles upriver of Black Canyon to serve as a seaport for steamboats going back and forth on the Colorado River, had a vision for something on a more grand scale.

Boulder City High School Cloe Madison, who just graduated from Boulder City High School, was re ...
Thespians earn state honors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Thespians recently recognized a Boulder City High School graduating senior with the Outstanding Technical Achievement award. It is given to just one student in the state.

(Norma Vally) When hiring a contractor, be sure to ask questions first and get a written agreem ...
Ask questions before hiring contractor
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Finding a good contractor can be daunting, especially when home improvement demands are still surging since lockdowns. For this article’s purposes, when I say “contractor” I mean any craftsman, tradesman (i.e. plumber, electrician), handyman, etc. A stunning word of mouth referral is ideal when choosing a contractor, but how else can we find Mr. or Ms. Right contractor?

(Patti Diamond) These flourless peanut butter cookies take only five ingredients to make. Its s ...
Peanut butter cookie simply irresistible
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

There’s a “day” for nearly everything, but here is a holiday so good, it’s nuts. Or perhaps rather, legumes? This Saturday, June 12, is National Peanut Butter Cookie Day.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Many helped city navigate through challenges of COVID
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Alright, everyone do it with me … raise your right hand above your head, bring it down and touch your back. Now begin patting your back and say out loud, “Thank you.”

 
Arizonans win barbecue championship
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new team was crowned Nevada State BBQ champion this past weekend at the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Boulder City.