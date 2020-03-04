Spirted conversations: Locals gather at pub to discuss theology, life and …

Connecting with people or expressing an opinion today can be very difficult because social media is everywhere.

(Deborah Downs) Deborah Downs leads a weekly Pub Theology session with her husband, Todd Cook, from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at his restaurant, Boulder City Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way.

I have hundreds of social media “friends,” but I’m still very hesitant to chat with them online about anything of substance because so many times it turns into a fight. Someone doesn’t like what someone else said, the insults start to fly and gone is any hope of a civil conversation.

I know I’m not the only person who feels this way because Deborah Downs, lead pastor of Christian Center Church, recently started a local Pub Theology group to help people connect. At the weekly meeting everyone is welcome to attend to discuss philosophy, religion, life and anything else that comes up.

Pub Theology is the idea that good things happen when people sit around a table and talk about things that matter. Participants can also drink a pint during the conversation. Downs’ group meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way.

“The idea is to get people together to talk about theology, philosophy, life, etc.,” added Downs. “I have a lot of friends who would probably never step foot in a church and the pub provides a comfortable neutral setting for discussion. I get to share my faith and they get to share theirs.”

