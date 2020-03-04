64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Spirted conversations: Locals gather at pub to discuss theology, life and …

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 4, 2020 - 3:17 pm
 

Connecting with people or expressing an opinion today can be very difficult because social media is everywhere.

I have hundreds of social media “friends,” but I’m still very hesitant to chat with them online about anything of substance because so many times it turns into a fight. Someone doesn’t like what someone else said, the insults start to fly and gone is any hope of a civil conversation.

I know I’m not the only person who feels this way because Deborah Downs, lead pastor of Christian Center Church, recently started a local Pub Theology group to help people connect. At the weekly meeting everyone is welcome to attend to discuss philosophy, religion, life and anything else that comes up.

Pub Theology is the idea that good things happen when people sit around a table and talk about things that matter. Participants can also drink a pint during the conversation. Downs’ group meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way.

“The idea is to get people together to talk about theology, philosophy, life, etc.,” added Downs. “I have a lot of friends who would probably never step foot in a church and the pub provides a comfortable neutral setting for discussion. I get to share my faith and they get to share theirs.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

For the complete story, subscribe to the Boulder City Review at www.bouldercityreview.com or call 702-823-1457.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Spaghetti squash is an ideal substitute for pasta and pairs well with a lemony ...
Spaghetti squash perfect proxy for pasta
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Whether you wish to lose weight, improve digestive health, eat more vegetables, lower your carbohydrates or go paleo or gluten free, you’ll want to say hello to my little friend: spaghetti squash.

(Patti Diamond) Salisbury steak, which has been a staple in the American diet since the 1800s, ...
Retro dinner gets modern makeover
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Salisbury steak has been a favorite dinner in my family for decades. It’s such an old school, comforting meal from back in the day.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ava Cramer and Louis Battaglia were among the nearl ...
Seen on Scene: At Boulder Dam Credit Union’s Annual Meeting
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ava Cramer and Louis Battaglia were among the nearly 400 people who attended Boulder Dam Credit Union’s annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration Feb. 19 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion.

(Sara Carroll) Sara Carroll relaxes at home with a few of the dogs she has adopted from Boulder ...
Power of paws-itivity: Pets enrich seniors’ lives
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If you ever had any doubt about how much Nancy and Don Carlyle love their dog, Molly, all you have to do is drive by their house in Boulder City. On the front porch is a big sign with Molly’s picture that declares this is her home.

(Dave Maxwell) This pre-Civil War Union gunboat is what the Explorer might have looked like as ...
River exploration mistaken for invasion
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

A case of mistaken identity caused a great deal of concern among the early Mormon settlers in the Nevada Territory in March 1858.

(Patti Diamond) Canned beans simplify preparation of red beans and rice, a classic Creole dish ...
Big Easy classic easy to prepare
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

It’s no surprise that red beans and rice is one of the dishes most strongly associated with the enchanting city of New Orleans, also known as The Big Easy. It’s delicious, nutritious, easy to prepare and very inexpensive.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Marcos Caro, left, is given an award at the Jan. 28 ...
Man’s work leads to life-saving effort
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

When Marcos Caro took a service call at a home in Boulder City, he didn’t know the day would end with him saving a woman and her dog from a house fire.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Rev. Michael Eaton is the new pastor at Boulder ...
New religious leaders put faith in community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite belonging to different faiths, two of Boulder City’s newest pastors have some things in common. They both answered the call to ministry later in life and they both want to invest in the local community.

(Norma Vally) Old window frames can be repurposed into wall or garden accents, especially when ...
Upcycling reduces material use, landfill waste
By Norma Vally Home Matters

As BCWastefree.com reminds us, “We’re doing our part. Are you?” Thankfully, our local sanitation company offers residential recycling, but what else can we do to help keep millions of pounds of waste out of our landfills? While recycling is one effective solution, it isn’t the only option. Upcycling is an increasingly popular, fun and creative way to repurpose and refurbish trash or found objects (objet trouvé).