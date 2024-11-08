56°F
Sometimes simple appliance DIY can spare you costly service calls

By Norma Vally
November 7, 2024 - 5:04 pm
 

Wasn’t I embarrassed when I couldn’t figure out why my friend’s dishwasher wouldn’t start. I troubleshot as best as I could, given my limited time visiting her. It was getting power, the door was closed properly, yet when I pressed “start,” it just wouldn’t. I advised her to call a local appliance repair company. $85 later she was informed that it somehow went into its “locked function.” Simply holding down the Heat/Dry button for three seconds unlocks it. That’s all it needed. Boy did I feel dumb. I mean, I’m the Toolbelt Diva, after all.

This dishwasher “duh” moment reminded me that there are so many ways we can troubleshoot and repair minor appliance issues. Here’s a short list of appliance tips and easy fixes we should consider before calling in a pro.

■ Check the power supply and “re-set” button—Sometimes an appliance won’t work simply because it’s not getting power. Something may have tripped the breaker or GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) outlet it’s plugged into. Likewise, resetting an appliance, whether there’s an actual reset button, resetting the functions, or unplugging then restarting it can do the trick.

■ Review the owner’s manual—Sounds obvious but is so often overlooked. If you can’t find the owner’s manual, locate the model number and search for it on the manufacturer’s website.

■ Contact Service and Support—Most appliance makers have customer support phone numbers. I have always been impressed by the techs’ knowledge and eagerness to help troubleshoot an issue.

■ Dishwasher not cleaning or rinsing properly—The likely culprit to dirty dishes after the wash cycle is a clogged spray arm. Food particles, detergent residue, mineral build up can clog the small holes in the spray arm. Once accessing the spray arm by removing the rack, gently lift and unscrew it—see owner’s manual for more details. Use a pipe cleaner to clear out spray holes. If there’s a lot of buildup, soak the spray arm in white distilled vinegar to loosen mineral deposits and debris.

■ Washer not releasing detergent or softener—Buildup of residue and mold can clog the detergent/softener drawer. Remove the drawer (check manual), soak it in white distilled vinegar, then scrub away residue. Use a brush to clean the inner housing of the drawer, especially the top where the water jets out.

■ Washer fills slowly—If your washing machine has low pressure when it fills, it’s likely due to clogged inlet screens. Cleaning them will require shutting off the hot and cold supply lines, unscrewing them from the back of the machine with tongue and groove pliers (aka channel-locks), then clearing out the debris clogging the screens.

■ Dryer taking excessive time to dry—The most common reason for long drying times is a clogged exhaust vent. This issue is also a leading cause of dryer fires, so it’s crucial to keep your exhaust vent clear. First clean and wash the lint screen (even if you clean it after every load, washing it will remove built-up residue, especially from dryer sheets). Unplug the dryer then pull it from the wall to access the hose and vent. If you have a gas-dryer, be careful not to disrupt the gas supply line. Use a dryer cleaning brush and vacuum crevice wand to remove debris. Work from the inside, brushing and vacuuming. When you’ve gone as far as you can, access the exterior exhaust vent. Remove the vent cover, then brush and vacuum out the rest of the debris. Consider buying a Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit with attachments that can extend over 30 feet.

■ Fridge not cooling well—First verify the interior temperature with an appliance thermometer. The FDA recommends the internal fridge temp should be about 40 degrees or lower. Make sure the fridge is not overly packed and that interior air vents are not blocked. Vacuum condenser coils (behind or under the fridge)—this should be done regularly, especially if you have shedding pets.

