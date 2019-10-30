Senior Center, Oct. 31
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8 to 10 a.m.
Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Beef stroganoff, peas, roll, fruit
▶ Friday: Pork stew, cornbread, salad, dessert
▶ Monday: Baked fish, brown rice, squash, roll, salad, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Barbecued pork loin, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad bar, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Cheese enchiladas, zucchini, salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Halloween party
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
10 a.m. — Writers group
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo, Scrabble and pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub, pinochle and Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
Noon — Library services
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*
1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320