Senior Center, Oct. 10
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Spaghetti, broccoli, Caesar salad, dessert
▶ Friday: Turkey pot pie, salad, roll, fruit
▶ Monday: Ham steak, rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, salad
▶ Tuesday: Beef stew, salad bar, fruit, roll
▶ Wednesday: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, salad, yogurt, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Chair yoga
11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320