Community

Senior Center, Oct. 10

By Boulder City Review
October 9, 2019 - 3:29 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

Thursday: Spaghetti, broccoli, Caesar salad, dessert

Friday: Turkey pot pie, salad, roll, fruit

Monday: Ham steak, rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, salad

Tuesday: Beef stew, salad bar, fruit, roll

Wednesday: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, salad, yogurt, fruit

This week’s activities:

Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

