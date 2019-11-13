62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Senior Center, Nov. 14

By Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffin, fruit

▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Baked chicken, country rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, rosemary carrots, salad bar

▶ Tuesday: Chicken cacciatore, acorn squash, salad, cookie

▶ Wednesday: Chili cheese baked potatoes, carrots, muffin, yogurt

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lend A Hand of Boulder City, which is at 400 Utah S ...
Volunteers ‘Lend A Hand’ as needed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“Just so there is somebody there to help — that’s my biggest goal,” said Shannon Eckman, executive director of Lend A Hand of Boulder City.

(Frannie Trumble) Blaze Trumble of Boulder City, seen last year at the Boulder Dam Credit Union ...
Teen’s wish benefits the homeless
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Every year, we can count on the seasons changing as we turn the calendar pages from January to December. And we know that the temperatures will get cooler as the year ends.

(Norma Vally) Heating a pan of water to create steam will allow you to clean your oven without ...
Oven cleaners pose poisoning risks
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The holidays are here and for many of us that means our ovens are about to start working overtime. Cookies, pies, casseroles, the bird — we be cookin’.

(Patti Diamond) Preparation helps reduce the stress of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner. Know ho ...
Planning helps reduce Thanksgiving stress
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

OK, folks, we’ve got two weeks until “The Big Day.” If you’re hosting this most food-centric holiday, you know it can get expensive and be very stressful. I’m going on 30 years of making Thanksgiving dinner for my family and friends. Have I had turkey-tastrophies? Of course. But I’ve learned from my mistakes and get better every year. So I’d like to humbly share some advice.

(Samaritan’s Purse) Operation Christmas Child distributes shoeboxes filled with a variet ...
Church collecting gift-filled boxes for needy children
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

There’s nothing like opening a box on Christmas morning to bring a smile to one’s face. That is the experience Samaritan’s Purse International is aiming to bring to millions of children around the world through its Operation Christmas Child program.

Community Briefs, Nov. 14
By Boulder City Review

Library to show film, sets story sessions

(Boulder City Art Guild) Jan Bennett demonstrated her painting skills during Boulder City Art G ...
Guild’s winter show puts action into art
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Art Guild members will be giving those attending their annual holiday show a present: the chance to see what it takes to create works of art.

(Patti Diamond) Pork and rice can be prepared and frozen to make quick and easy dinners, such a ...
Prep now for easy dinners in future
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Have you ever wished the dinner fairy would appear with an effortless dinner for your family? I sure have, usually at 8 o’clock in the evening, dying of hunger, with 100 plates spinning and none of them dinner plates.

Community Briefs, Nov. 07
Community Briefs, Nov. 07
By Boulder City Review

St. Christopher’s to host Harvest Bazaar