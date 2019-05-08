Senior Center, May 9

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶Thursday: Pork chops, squash, layered salad, pudding, roll

▶ Friday: Grilled chicken on top of mandarin orange salad, cottage cheese, dessert

▶ Monday: Fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, fruit, roll

▶ Tuesday: Beef tips over egg noodles, carrots, fruit, dessert

▶ Wednesday: Cheese enchilada, refried beans, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1230 p.m. — Mexican Train dominoes

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — *Senior law

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1-3 p.m. — *Senior Share

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320