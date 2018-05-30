Senior Center, May 31

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit, cake

▶ Friday: Tuna salad sandwich on whole wheat bread

▶ Monday: Tomato soup, mixed vegetable pasta salad, pumpernickel, mixed berry cup

▶ Tuesday: Egg salad sandwich, three bean salad, fruit salad, chips

▶ Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, salad

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

5 p.m. — Wine and canvas night

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Mahjong

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. —Bingo

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320