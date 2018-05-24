Senior Center, May 24

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Caesar salad, peas
▶ Friday: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, oranges
▶ Monday: Denver omelet casserole, French toast, sausage, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges
▶ Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, yogurt, orange juice
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
Note: The center will close at noon to mark Memorial Day
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
11 a.m. — Nevada Senior Services
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
*Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320