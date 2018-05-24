Senior Center, May 24

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Caesar salad, peas

▶ Friday: Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, oranges

▶ Monday: Denver omelet casserole, French toast, sausage, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges

▶ Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, yogurt, orange juice

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

Note: The center will close at noon to mark Memorial Day

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

11 a.m. — Nevada Senior Services

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

*Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320