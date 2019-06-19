Senior Center, June 20
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Tomato soup, vegetable pasta salad, banana bread, mixed berry cup
▶ Friday: Egg salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, mixed fruit salad, baked chips
▶ Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, pasta, salad bar, dinner roll
▶ Tuesday: Sloppy Joes, peas and carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp
▶ Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, bread stick
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
Noon — Cricket phone help
1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class *
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320