Senior Center Ice “Scream” Social

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rhonda Cummings steps up the scare factor with her vampire costume at the ice "scream" social Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Senior Center of Boulder City. She won "Most Scariest" in the costume contest.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Guests enjoy lunch and ice cream at the Senior Center of Boulder City Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, for an ice "scream" social to celebrate Halloween.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review New resident Virginia French shows off her costume with a hat made of fruit at the Ice Scream Social Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Senior Center of Boulder City. Her costume was deemed "Most Creative" in the costume contest.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bonnie Pfersching dressed as a witch for the ice "scream" social Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Senior Center of Boulder City. She brought her husband, William, with her. She said he put a spell on him and turned into a cat's skeleton.

