66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Senior Center, Feb. 6

By Boulder City Review
February 5, 2020 - 2:48 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit

▶ Friday: Chili, layered salad, dinner roll

▶ Monday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, cantaloupe, roll

▶ Tuesday: Pork chops, country rice, vegetable casserole, salad bar, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Mandarin orange salad, grilled chicken, roll, dessert

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

12:30 p.m. — Mexican train dominoes/poker

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

7 p.m. — Wine and Canvas

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law*

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) If you can make whipped cream and bake cookies, you have the necessary skills t ...
Make macarons for your valentine
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day. Any day we spoil our sweethearts with sweet treats is a great day in my world. One of the most Instagram-worthy, special occasion cookies is the French macaron.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Seven-year-old Gypsy is a small heeler mix that is spayed, vaccin ...
Community Briefs, Feb. 6
By Boulder City Review

Anew will meet at Homestead

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ben Chapman, left, is trying to set a positive exam ...
Chapman extends friendly hand
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ben Chapman doesn’t wear a mask or a cape. He isn’t able to leap tall buildings, fly or stop bullets with his hands. He can’t travel through time to prevent catastrophic events from happening.

(Patti Diamond) Assorted potato and vegetable fries, along with a variety of dipping sauces, is ...
Fries make fine fumble-free football fare
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

At a Super Bowl potluck last year, my friend asked me to bring a couple of bags of frozen fries as a side dish for hamburgers. Ahem. Do you know who I am? I’m a diva! I can’t simply bring a bag o’ fries.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Frank Pomellitto recently fin ...
Pomellitto to sign copies of final book in trilogy Friday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local author Frank Pomellitto recently finished the final book in his trilogy about the adventures of a pair of men who work in a museum where exhibits allow them to travel back in time.

(Yolanda Helfrich) A 70-foot flagpole at the Boulder Rife and Pistol Club was recently dedicate ...
Memorial Stands Tall
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Yolanda Helfrich

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Tiny Toby is in need of a home where he will receive a lot of att ...
Community Briefs, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Vegetable gardening topic for club

Senior Center, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Three basic ingredients - oats, nut butter and bananas - provide the base for a ...
Three-ingredient cookies make fast break for breakfast
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Mornings are hard, especially cold, dark winter mornings. But here’s something to motivate you to get out of your warm bed and face the world: breakfast cookies.