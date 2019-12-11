56°F
Senior Center, Dec. 12

By Boulder City Review
December 11, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Today: Meatballs, brown rice, zucchini, salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Chicken noodle soup, salad bar, roll, fruit

▶ Monday: Beef tips over egg noodles, spinach, salad, cherry crisp

▶ Tuesday: Barbecue country pork, scalloped potatoes, greens, roll, applesauce

▶ Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, broccoli, salad

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class*

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

(Patti Diamond) This sweet custardy noodle kugel, a traditional Jewish holiday dish, can be ser ...
Traditional Hanukkah dish a winter dinner winner
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

As I write this, my home smells divine, swirling with vanilla, cinnamon and the warm,aroma of custard baking. I’m trying something new: noodle kugel. It’s been on my list of recipes to research for years and I finally did it. And, boy, is my family happy I did.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) These two female guinea pigs are in need of a home where they wil ...
Community Briefs, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

Mayor to address Democratic club

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kristy Gildner, holding her 3-year-old daughter, Da ...
Family recipe wins first place in cookie contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The holiday season just wouldn’t be complete for Kristy Gildner and her family if she didn’t make pecan balls.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Seven-year-old Noah Whitney of Boulder City was ins ...
Second-grader’s candy cane cookies win second place
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Noah Whitney, a second grader at Grace Christian Academy, won second place in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest with his classic candy cane cookies.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Olivia Hull took home first and second place in the 2 ...
Hull shows love through confections
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Olivia Hull swept the candy category in this year’s Boulder City Review Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest.

(Mike Pacini) The house at 653 Arroyo Way features a variety of lights and decorations includin ...
Boulder’s Best: Dam great holiday light displays
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the holiday season arriving in Boulder City, so have the Christmas light displays. To help navigate through them, the Boulder City Review is compiling a list of great ones to see. Some are included in today’s paper, and others will be included in future issues.

Mike Pacini, chairman of Santa's Electric Night Parade, dressed for the occasion at the 2018 pa ...
2019 Holiday Events
By Boulder City Review

DEC. 5, LUMINARIA AND LAS POSADAS: