Senior Center, Aug. 9

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, salad, bread, fruit

▶ Friday: Denver omelet, French toast casserole, sausage patty, fruit

▶ Monday: Pork chops, baked potato, carrots, salad, berry cup

▶ Tuesday: Deluxe salad bar, beef stew, dinner roll, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, Brussels sprouts, spinach salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11:15 a.m. — Red Hats

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

“Pajama Day”

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/pinochle/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law

10:30 a.m. — Color club

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320