Senior Center, Aug. 29

By Boulder City Review
August 28, 2019 - 2:07 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Beef kabobs, Hawaiian rice, Capri vegetables, fruit, dessert

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Closed for Labor Day

▶ Tuesday: Bratwurst, hot potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce

▶ Wednesday: Tomato bisque, grilled cheese, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

Closed for Labor Day

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

Noon — Library

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

