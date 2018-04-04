Senior Center, April 5

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Baked chicken, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, corn muffin, pears
▶ Monday: Hamburger, baked beans, veggies, cantaloupe
▶ Tuesday: Crab cakes and Parmesan noodles, Catalina vegetables, fruit, coleslaw
▶ Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich, chips, salad bar, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
10 a.m. — Writers group
12:30 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law
10:30 a.m. — Color club
11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
3 p.m. — Eldorado casino trip
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Commodities
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. —Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320