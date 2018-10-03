Seen on Scene: At Würst Festival

Bob Stafford of Henderson brought his 1929 Packard convertible to the Würst Dam Car Show, part of the Würst Festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday. It has been in Stafford’s family since 1929. It has 300,000 miles on it and is 80 percent original, including the teal-colored paint.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Bob Stafford of Henderson brought his 1929 Packard convertible to the Wurst Dam Car Show, part of the Wurst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club in Bicentennial Park on Saturday. Stafford's father bought the car in 1929 and it has been in the family since then. It has 300,000 miles on it and is 80 percent original, including the teal colored paint.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Deanna Phillips of Boulder City awaits the start of the live auction at Saturday's Wurst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club in Bicentennial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor Jeff Breeden, president of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, takes a break from the activities at Saturday Wurst Festival to check out a few of the vehicles that were set to be sold during the live auction. Proceeds from the annual event help underwrite the club's sponsorship of a drug- and alcohol-free celebration for graduates of Boulder City High School.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Dale Ryan, left, and Jim Parsons man the grill at Saturday's Wurst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club in Bicentennial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review A cornhole tournament joined the activities at the annual Wurst Festival presented by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Jeff Breeden, president of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, takes a break from the activities at Saturday’s Würst Festival to check out a few of the vehicles that were set to be sold during the live auction. Proceeds from the annual event help underwrite the club’s sponsorship of a drug- and alcohol-free celebration for graduates of Boulder City High School.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review