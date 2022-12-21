51°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 21, 2022 - 3:56 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Special wreaths representing each branch of the nation’s military were placed during a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to mark the annual Wreaths Across America observance. The event aims to remember and honor those who served, as well as teach future generations about their sacrifices.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Goss brought his daughter, Molly Goss, to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sisters Abigayil Lundy, left, and Hosanna Lundy of Las Vegas braved cold temperatures and icy grass on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to help place wreaths at veterans’ graves as part of the Wreaths Across America observance. The two have participated in the annual event in four states; their father is in the military and many of their family members have served.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Thomas Daley, left, and Al Benedetti place wreaths at the graves of Benedetti’s brother and sister-in-law at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Carl Fogg, center, state chaplain for the Nevada Veterans of Foreign Wars, salutes after placing a memorial wreath for those missing in action or taken as prisoners of war during a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City as part of Wreaths Across America.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, members of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders escorted the trucks bringing 9,900 wreaths to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America observance. Once the trucks arrived in Boulder City, the motorcycle riders helped unload the pallets of boxes containing the live greenery.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A special truck from Knight Transportation helped bring 9,900 wreaths to Boulder City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, for the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Nearly 10,000 wreaths were placed at veterans’ gravesites at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hundreds of people braved near freezing temperatures and walked over icy grass Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hundreds of people braved cold temeratures on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to attend the Wreaths Across America observance and help place wreaths on veterans graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Goss brought his daughter, Molly Goss, to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

Sisters Abigayil Lundy, left, and Hosanna Lundy of Las Vegas braved cold temperatures and icy grass to help place wreaths at veterans’ graves as part of the Wreaths Across America observance. The two have participated in the annual event in four states; their father is in the military and many of their family members have served.

Thomas Daley, left, and Al Benedetti place wreaths at the graves of Benedetti’s brother and sister-in-law at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

Carl Fogg, center, state chaplain for the Nevada Veterans of Foreign Wars, salutes after placing a memorial wreath for those missing in action or taken as prisoners of war during a ceremony Saturday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City as part of Wreaths Across America.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

On Dec. 15, members of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders escorted the trucks bringing 9,900 wreaths to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America observance. Once the trucks arrived in Boulder City, the motorcycle riders helped unload the pallets of boxes containing the live greenery.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A special truck from Knight Transportation helped bring 9,900 wreaths to Boulder City on Dec. 15 for the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Nearly 10,000 wreaths were placed at veterans’ gravesites at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Andy Budd, left, is presented with the Employee of the Year award ...
Budd honored by city
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Andy Budd, a service plumber technician in the city’s public works department, has been named Boulder City’s employee of the year.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Christmas celebration, meal planned
By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

Partnership brings free legal aid for VA claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Veterans Administration and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services have invested time and money into helping veterans get through life. Most veterans can obtain free medical assistance. In thousands of cases, veterans who have been injured while in service are eligible for compensation. Locally, veterans who are disabled can receive automobile parking advantages. Now, a new local service has been announced that will help eligible veterans obtain legal advice.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.

Dave Maxwell
Man’s burning desire for adventure pays off
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Not all prospectors in Nevada, following the success of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City and numerous other small communities on what the late historian Gerald Higgs called “The Bonanza Road,” were looking for gold, silver, lead, etc. One man in particular, was looking for something that was very useful as a household product of the day.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Dorothy Burns takes a break from her ...
Burns feted at surprise party for 105th birthday
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers, Dorothy Burns was surprised with a party to celebrate her 105th birthday at Lakeview Terrace on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The mystery of how Jingle Cat, seen at Santa's Pict ...
Jingle Jill: Chamber CEO reveals alter ego as holiday mascot
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The long-awaited mystery of who is prancing and dancing as the most cherished cat in town is over. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is Jingle Cat.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Erma Hall of Boulder City, who was presented with the Governor ...
Personal histories as valuable as buildings
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

As many of you may be able to relate to, I sat at the computer one afternoon and found myself going down a research rabbit hole. In search for some tourist data, I found myself fascinated with the Getty Research Institute’s article on Flap Books. (You can check it out on YouTube. Flap Book Gives a Lesson in Human Dissection. And yes, I realize I just shared too much information on what I find fascinating!)