Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Special wreaths representing each branch of the nation’s military were placed during a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to mark the annual Wreaths Across America observance. The event aims to remember and honor those who served, as well as teach future generations about their sacrifices.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Goss brought his daughter, Molly Goss, to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sisters Abigayil Lundy, left, and Hosanna Lundy of Las Vegas braved cold temperatures and icy grass on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to help place wreaths at veterans’ graves as part of the Wreaths Across America observance. The two have participated in the annual event in four states; their father is in the military and many of their family members have served.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Thomas Daley, left, and Al Benedetti place wreaths at the graves of Benedetti’s brother and sister-in-law at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Carl Fogg, center, state chaplain for the Nevada Veterans of Foreign Wars, salutes after placing a memorial wreath for those missing in action or taken as prisoners of war during a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City as part of Wreaths Across America.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, members of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders escorted the trucks bringing 9,900 wreaths to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America observance. Once the trucks arrived in Boulder City, the motorcycle riders helped unload the pallets of boxes containing the live greenery.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A special truck from Knight Transportation helped bring 9,900 wreaths to Boulder City on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, for the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Nearly 10,000 wreaths were placed at veterans’ gravesites at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hundreds of people braved near freezing temperatures and walked over icy grass Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Hundreds of people braved cold temeratures on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to attend the Wreaths Across America observance and help place wreaths on veterans graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

