Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America
Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Goss brought his daughter, Molly Goss, to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
Sisters Abigayil Lundy, left, and Hosanna Lundy of Las Vegas braved cold temperatures and icy grass to help place wreaths at veterans’ graves as part of the Wreaths Across America observance. The two have participated in the annual event in four states; their father is in the military and many of their family members have served.
Thomas Daley, left, and Al Benedetti place wreaths at the graves of Benedetti’s brother and sister-in-law at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
Carl Fogg, center, state chaplain for the Nevada Veterans of Foreign Wars, salutes after placing a memorial wreath for those missing in action or taken as prisoners of war during a ceremony Saturday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City as part of Wreaths Across America.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
On Dec. 15, members of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders escorted the trucks bringing 9,900 wreaths to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America observance. Once the trucks arrived in Boulder City, the motorcycle riders helped unload the pallets of boxes containing the live greenery.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
A special truck from Knight Transportation helped bring 9,900 wreaths to Boulder City on Dec. 15 for the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Nearly 10,000 wreaths were placed at veterans’ gravesites at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday as part of the annual Wreaths Across America observance.