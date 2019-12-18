Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America

Lila Bair, left, and Kolleen Stolte lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday , Dec. 14, as part of Wreaths Across America.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Lila Bair, left, and Kolleen Stolte lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of Wreaths Across America.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bob Garlow, past commander of Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Memorial Post 36, Veterans of Foreign Wars, passes the wreath to a U.S. Airman during the cermonial wreath placing ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14, during Wreaths Across America at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Chris Naylor, superintendent of the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, gives out wreaths Saturday, Dec. 14, to volunteers to place on grave sites during Wreaths Across America.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Wreaths representing each branch of the United States military were featured at the Wreaths Across America program at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Ceremony in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This wreath at the resting place of veteran Bobby Wisener was one of 9,702 placed on graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14, during Wreaths Across America.

Chris Naylor, superintendent of the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, gives out wreaths Saturday, Dec. 14, to volunteers to place on grave sites during Wreaths Across America.

This wreath at the resting place of veteran Bobby Wisener was one of 9,702 placed on graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14, during Wreaths Across America.