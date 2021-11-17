Seen on Scene: At Veterans Day Observances

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada Honor Guard, from left, honor guard leader Sarah Panariso, Coulter Hampton, Abigail Panariso, Alex Hampton and Reagan Hampton, present the flags at a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department placed a flag at an entrance to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Residents of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home were treated to a patriotic parade to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. The parade featured emergency vehicles, the Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit, cars, motorcycles and two goats.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dawn Kramer stands at her father's grave at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery and watches the program she organized to honor veterans there on Nov. 11.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This flag is one of 5,000 placed by Michigan resident Dawn Kramer at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Kramer’s father is buried at the cemetery and she started placing flags there on Veterans Day in 2019 when she visited and noticed there weren’t any.

