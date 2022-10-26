69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
October 26, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk dec ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsored the annual event.
(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) The Manninen family shows off their Halloween costumes at V ...
(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) The Manninen family shows off their Halloween costumes at Veterans’ Memorial Park for Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22.
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Attendees look at "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Trunk or ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Attendees look at "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Trunk or Treat display by Dandelion Wishes at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) The Steck family pauses to take a photo during the high wind ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) The Steck family pauses to take a photo during the high winds at Veterans’ Memorial Park during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22.
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Participants ride around Veterans' Memorial Park on a haunte ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Participants ride around Veterans' Memorial Park on a haunted hayride during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22.
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) One of the main characters from "Where the Wild Things are" ...
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) One of the main characters from "Where the Wild Things are" was spotted during Trunk or Treat at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.

Photos by Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review

Attendees look at “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Trunk or Treat display by Dandelion Wishes at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Manninen family shows off their Halloween costumes at Veterans’ Memorial Park for Trunk or Treat on Saturday.

The Steck family pauses to take a photo during the high winds at Veterans’ Memorial Park during Trunk or Treat on Saturday. The annual holiday event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review)

Participants ride around Veterans’ Memorial Park on a haunted hayride during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review)

One of the main characters from “Where the Wild Things Are” was spotted during Trunk or Treat at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

By Anisa Buttar

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Erik Gloege) Longtime friends Adrian Leon, left, and Erik Gloege were able to c ...
City ideal place for longtime friends’ first collaboration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Done in the spirit of days gone by when neighborhood children would get together and put on a show in their garage, longtime friends Erik Gloege of Boulder City and Adrian Leon of Los Angeles collaborated on a full-length film that was filmed primarily within the community.

Never too early for Toys For Tots
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

It was only September when all of a sudden local large retailers, as well as some major thrift stores, began placing Christmas merchandise out for customers to purchase. It wasn’t even Halloween, but there was a Santa Claus photo announcing Dec. 25. Thanksgiving? Veterans Day? No thanks, not yet. Just line up and buy Christmas decorations in September.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Review’s Christmas Cookie and Confection Co ...
BCR’s annual cookie, candy, coloring contests return
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review is looking to showcase its readers’ artistic talents this holiday season as preparations are underway for its fourth annual Christmas cookie/candy contest and its third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Children and their parents will fill Veterans' Memorial Park o ...
Tradition returns with Trunk or Treat

Children of the night are free to roam, haunt and collect candy at this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Pumpkins are a sure sign that fall has arrived and make good vesse ...
Master gardeners disseminate knowledge, DIY help
By Norma Vally Home Matters

As temperatures slowly start to drop we can finally get a feel for fall and everything pumpkin that fills menus, shelves and Pinterest boards. Pumpkins are undoubtedly the foremost visual cue for autumn. But only autumn. We don’t decorate Christmas pumpkins, put them in Easter baskets or set them on Fourth of July picnic tables. There’s just something about a pumpkin’s shape and color that immediately tells us what time of year it is.

(Getty Images)
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Smith’s expeditions paved way West
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Jedediah Smith, famous mountain man, trapper, explorer and map maker, may not have been the first white man to enter the Nevada area — some Spanish conquistadors most likely had crossed the same deserts and mountains before him — but Smith certainly was the first to spend any significant time exploring the region. He made two trips across Southern Nevada and one across sections of the central part of the state when all of it was just a blank area on any maps of the day.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Spanish lavender, seen growing near grapes, handles our desert&#x20 ...
Too much water likely cause of lavender’s demise
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I planted a sweet lavender plant last year and it grew great until this August and then suddenly died. It was getting about 2 gallons per watering via two emitters. I would like to replace it with another lavender. It gets morning sun and afternoon shade. What variety of lavender would you recommend we try?

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those working in the beer booth to help raise ...
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Root rot among succulents can be controlled with copper sulfate dip.
Citrus needs extra care in desert
By Bob Morris Gardening

I was accused of not wanting citrus in our area. That isn’t true. Nothing wrong with growing citrus here. But I want you to be aware of its problems when citrus is grown here and adjust your expectations accordingly. This is the Mojave Desert. Las Vegas and the high or middle deserts can have cold winters, unexpected early spring frosts and winds. It can survive cold temperatures ranging from the mid-to-low 20s all the way to no freeze at all depending on the type of citrus.