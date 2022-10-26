Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat

Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsored the annual event.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) The Manninen family shows off their Halloween costumes at Veterans’ Memorial Park for Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Attendees look at "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Trunk or Treat display by Dandelion Wishes at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) The Steck family pauses to take a photo during the high winds at Veterans’ Memorial Park during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Participants ride around Veterans' Memorial Park on a haunted hayride during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) One of the main characters from "Where the Wild Things are" was spotted during Trunk or Treat at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Photos by Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review

Attendees look at “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Trunk or Treat display by Dandelion Wishes at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Manninen family shows off their Halloween costumes at Veterans’ Memorial Park for Trunk or Treat on Saturday.

The Steck family pauses to take a photo during the high winds at Veterans’ Memorial Park during Trunk or Treat on Saturday. The annual holiday event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Participants ride around Veterans’ Memorial Park on a haunted hayride during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

One of the main characters from “Where the Wild Things Are” was spotted during Trunk or Treat at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

By Anisa Buttar

Boulder City Review