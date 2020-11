Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sarah Iwinski of Serenity Salon and Spa used long skelton hands to deliver candy to members of the Miralli family during Saturday’s, Oct. 24, drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Colston Crosson, 6, came dressed as a fireman at Saturday’s, Oct. 24, drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Representing the Southern Nevada State Veterans' Home during Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 24, were, from left, Kyle Waggerman, Kristy Waggerman and Jason Waggerman, who used a felt pumpkin bucket attached to a long pole to delivery candy. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsored the drive-thru holiday celebration.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sierra Malone of Lifesavers gives 5-year-old Naomi Duffy a sweet treat Saturday, Oct. 24, during Trunk or Treat at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The drive-thru holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Matthew Wittwer of Meaningful Gains Therapy brought along a skeleton crew to help pass out candy Saturday, Oct. 24, at Trunk or Treat in Veterans’ Memorial Park. The drive-thru Halloween celebration was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kelly Fox of Fox Smokehouse BBQ uses long tongs to distribute sweets to Kaylnn Young during Saturday’s, Oct. 24, drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mary McClellan, left, and Heidi Wade of TR Realty outfitted their trunk with ghosts and jack-o’-lanterns for Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 24. The drive-thru Halloween celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Roger Devlin represented Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum at Saturday’s, Oct. 24, drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. His costume included an extra long arm so he could distribute candy to children in a safe manner.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Karli Allison of Serenity Salon and Spa came dressed as popcorn to Saturday’s, Oct. 24, drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Sarah Iwinski of Serenity Salon and Spa used long skeleton hands to deliver candy to members of the Miralli family during Saturday’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. ▶ See page 10 for more photos.

Colston Crosson, 6, came dressed as a fireman at Saturday’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Representing the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home during Trunk or Treat on Saturday were, from left, Kyle Waggerman, Kristy Waggerman and Jason Waggerman, who used a felt pumpkin bucket attached to a long pole to delivery candy. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce sponsored the drive-thru holiday celebration.

Sierra Malone of Lifesavers gives 5-year-old Naomi Duffy a sweet treat Saturday during Trunk or Treat at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Matthew Wittwer of Meaningful Gains Therapy brought along a skeleton crew to help pass out candy Saturday at Trunk or Treat.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Kelly Fox of Fox Smokehouse BBQ uses long tongs to distribute sweets to Kaylnn Young during Saturday’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Mary McClellan, left, and Heidi Wade of TR Realty outfitted their trunk with ghosts and jack-o’-lanterns for Trunk or Treat on Saturday. The drive-thru Halloween celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Roger Devlin represented Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum at Saturday’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. His costume included an extra long arm so he could distribute candy to children in a safe manner.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Karli Allison of Serenity Salon and Spa came dressed as popcorn to Saturday’s drive-thru Trunk or Treat celebration at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The holiday event was sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.