Seen on Scene At Trunk or Treat

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a dog named Teddy during the 2019 Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Veterans' Memorial Park. The sisters were dressed as Slinky Dog from the movie, "Toy Story."

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Alize' Gordon, left, and her sister, Abigail, enjoy some candy during the 2019 Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rick Bexley, left, learns how to pose like a power ranger from his son, Landon, during the 2019 Trunk or Treat at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges gives out candy during the 2019 Trunk or Treat event at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Pets also joined in with the fun at the 2019 Trunk or Treat at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 26. Ares Bigger, left, dressed up at Marty McFly, and Fenix Bigger, right, dressed up as Doc Brown from the Back to the Future movies.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Veterans' Memorial Park was filled with children and adults for the 2019 Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

