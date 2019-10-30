Seen on Scene At Trunk or Treat
Harper Risalvato, left, and sister Olivia pet Teddy during Trunk or Treat Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The sisters were dressed as Slinky Dog from “Toy Story.” ▶ INSIDE: See more photos from Trunk or Treat on Page 9.
Alize’ Gordon, left, and sister Abigail enjoy some candy during Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park.
Rick Bexley learns how to pose like a power ranger from his son, Landon.
Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges gives out candy during Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park.
Veterans’ Memorial Park was filled with children and adults for the 2019 Trunk or Treat on Saturday.