Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Hallam family came to Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 13. Amanda Hallam, right, said the boys wanted them all to dress as Mario video game characters so she was Princess Daisy, Adam, left, was Bowser, Cameron, second from left, was Luigi, and Caden was Mario.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Gavin Donohue casts a spell as Harry Potter at Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Raymond Delacruz portrayed a zombie at Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Veterans' Memorial Park. His costume earned second place for children ages 2-6 in the costume contest.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A haunted house, Tommy's Twisted Toybox presented by Tom Devlin's Monster Museum, was a new addition to this year's Trunk or Treat at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Parents and children fill Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 13, for the annual Trunk or Treat celebration.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review