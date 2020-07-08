Seen on Scene: At the Fourth of July Festivities

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review People watch the parade Saturday, July 4, in downtown Boulder City. This year's event was organized by residents after the Damboree Committee canceled the parade due to COVID-19.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dale Ryan passes out pancake breakfasts Saturday, July 4, at the Rotary Club of Boulder City's annual Fourth of July breakfast. This year's event was held at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St., where people could get breakfasts to go at the drive-thru.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mona Goddard, left, and Kathy Emling prepare pancake breakfasts to go at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. on Saturday, July 4.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Uncle Sam made an appearance at the Independence Day parade Saturday, July 4, in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Two cars pass each other during the parade Saturday, July 4, held in downtown Boulder City. This year's parade was different and allowed participants to drive both directions along Nevada Way.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Shannon Chavez oils the griddles to make more pancakes Saturday, July 4, for the Rotary Club of Boulder City's annual Damboree breakfast. This year's event was held at the Senior Center of Boulder City and allowed people to take the meals to go. Chavez is the cook at the senior center.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review People came to downtown Boulder City on Saturday, July 4, to see a parade for Independence Day. The Damboree Committee canceled its annual event earlier this year because of social distancing restrictions.

