Seen on Scene: At the Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Casey Jones, left, a reserve firefighter, and Daniel Schuster, a firefighter/paramedic, served pancakes, sausage and bacon to those attending the department’s annual breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 8, at the station on Elm Street.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sawyer Willard, 7, of Boulder City tries on firefighters' equipment during the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association’s annual pancake breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 8. His father is a firefighter in Henderson.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Enjoying a pancake breakfast at the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual event, presented by the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, were, from left, Benji Hein, Riley Hein, Sarah Hein, Marie Shea and Kiley Shea.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Getting an unusual view of the city’s equipment used to move dirt during Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 8, were, from left, Lyla Leventry, Zayden Grant, Edward Grant, McKenna Leventry, Logan Grant and Olivia Zimkus.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ron Bleck, father of a Boulder City firefighter, manned the grill making pancakes for the department’s annual breakfast and open house on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the station at 1101 Elm St.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those attending Saturday’s, Oct. 8, pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Department were Greg Davis, left, and Casimir Kusak.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Firefighter’s Association presented its annual pancake breakfast and open house Saturday, Oct. 8, in conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial weekend to honor firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. A moment of silence was observed to honor the 108 firefighters who died in 2021.

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Casey Jones, left, a reserve firefighter, and Daniel Schuster, a firefighter/paramedic, served pancakes, sausage and bacon to those attending the department’s annual breakfast and open house Saturday at the station on Elm Street.

Sawyer Willard, 7, of Boulder City tries on firefighters’ equipment during the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association’s annual pancake breakfast and open house Saturday. His father is a firefighter in Henderson.

Enjoying a pancake breakfast at the Boulder City Fire Department’s annual event, presented by the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association on Saturday were, from left, Benji Hein, Riley Hein, Sarah Hein, Marie Shea and Kiley Shea.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Getting an unusual view of the city’s equipment used to move dirt during Boulder City Fire Department’s annual open house and pancake breakfast Saturday were, from left, Lyla Leventry, Zayden Grant, Edward Grant, McKenna Leventry, Logan Grant and Olivia Zimkus. ▶ See more photos from the event on Page 2.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Ron Bleck, father of a Boulder City firefighter, manned the grill, making pancakes for the department’s annual breakfast and open house on Saturday at the station at 1101 Elm St.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Among those attending Saturday’s pancake breakfast and open house at the Boulder City Fire Department were Greg Davis, left, and Casimir Kusak.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Firefighter’s Association presented its annual pancake breakfast and open house Saturday in conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial weekend to honor firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. A moment of silence was observed to honor the 108 firefighters who died in 2021.