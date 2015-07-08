Seen on Scene/At the Damboree

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

At the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s pancake breakfast during the Damboree festivities were, from left, John Chase, Robert Pavlowski, Sen. Joe Hardy and Larry Smith.

Hali Bernstein Saylor

Celebrating Boulder City High School’s class of 1985 30th reunion at the Damboree festivities were, from left, Scott Boyce of Boulder City, Brenda Wagner of Henderson and Stephen Barrick of Texas.

Hali Bernstein Saylor

Jeff Patton got into the spirit of the holiday as he watched the Damboree parade on July 4, 2015.

Hali Bernstein Saylor

Enjoying a pancake breakfast prepared and served by Rotary Club of Boulder City on the Fourth of July in Bicentennial Park are, at left, Diane Letwinch of Boulder City and Isis Shafer, Alena Shafer, Reese Kalastro and Noel Shafer.

JASON OGULNIK

Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury participates in the 67th annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration.

BOULDER CITY REVIEW