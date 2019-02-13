Seen on Scene: At the Dam Short Film Festival

Ron and Wendy Krajewski of Henderson greet the audience after the screening of the documentary “My Paintbrush Bites” on Friday at the 15th annual Dam Short Film Festival at Boulder Theatre. The film documented the life of their late horse, Metro, who learned how to paint.
Actor Steve Coulter, left, arrives at the 15th annual Dam Short Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 8, with festival Director of Development Tsvetelina Stefanova and friend and producer David Silverman. Silverman’s film, “The Producer,” starring Coulter, was screened at the festival held at the Boulder Theatre.
Writer and director Mick Dow explains how a stunt was done in his short film, “Hope in a Box.” The film was screened at the 15th annual Dam Short Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Boulder Theatre.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Angela Condon, left, and Julie Wignall, who have been volunteering with the Dam Short Film Festival for two and three years, respectively, helped with the silent auction at the theater Saturday.
Film aficionados pack the Boulder Theatre for the Dam Short Film Festival on Saturday.