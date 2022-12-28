Seen on Scene: At the Community Christmas Dinner
Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Valerie Chapman, left, prepares to serve the Rev. Kimber Govett, pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church, an appetizer at Sunday’s community Christmas dinner. The church sponsored the event to help give people a place to mark the holiday so they would not have to be alone. About 100 people attended the celebration at the Multiuse Building.
Diane Barry, left, and Deborah Finnegan helped serve Christmas dinner to community residents during a holiday gathering Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park. About 100 people attended.
Linda Scott greeted people as they came in to the Multiuse Building on Sunday to attend the free community Christmas celebration and dinner.
Mayor Joe Hardy helped serve dinner and dessert those attending the community Christmas celebration Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park. About 100 people attended the free event.
Samuel Sanner, from left, Samantha Sanner, Kasandra Gotz and Brayden Sanner attended the community Christmas celebration and dinner Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park.