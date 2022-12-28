51°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Community Christmas Dinner

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 28, 2022 - 3:30 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Valerie Chapman, left, prepares to serve the Rev. K ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Valerie Chapman, left, prepares to serve the Rev. Kimber Govett, pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church, an appetizer at Sunday’s, Dec. 25, community Christmas dinner. The church sponsored the event to help give people a place to mark the holiday so they would not have to be alone. About 100 people attended the celebration at the Multiuse Building.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joan Hines, left, and Almira Dancer came in festive ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joan Hines, left, and Almira Dancer came in festive holiday attire to the community Christmas dinner and celebration Sunday, Dec. 25, at the city’s Multiuse Building.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Diane Barry, left, and Deborah Finnegan helped serv ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Diane Barry, left, and Deborah Finnegan helped serve Christmas dinner to community residents during a holiday gathering Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park. About 100 people attended.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Linda Scott greeted people as they came in to the M ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Linda Scott greeted people as they came in to the Multiuse Building on Sunday, Dec. 25, to attend the free community Christmas celebration and dinner.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayor Joe Hardy helped serve dinner and dessert tho ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayor Joe Hardy helped serve dinner and dessert those attending the community Christmas celebration Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park. About 100 people attended the free event.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) About 100 community residents gathered at the Multi ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) About 100 community residents gathered at the Multiuse Building on Sunday, Dec. 25, for a Christmas dinner and celebration.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) About 100 people attended a community Christmas cel ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) About 100 people attended a community Christmas celebration and dinner Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Multiuse Building in Boulder City.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Samuel Sanner, from left, Samantha Sanner, Kasandra ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Samuel Sanner, from left, Samantha Sanner, Kasandra Gotz and Brayden Sanner attended the community Christmas celebration and dinner Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those attending the community Christmas dinne ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those attending the community Christmas dinner Sunday, Dec. 25, were, from left, Judi Anderson, Edie Gagnon and Frances Mayfield.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Val Kashtan, left, and Grady Gaines worked in the k ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Val Kashtan, left, and Grady Gaines worked in the kitchen to help prepare food for the community Christmas dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Valerie Chapman, left, prepares to serve the Rev. Kimber Govett, pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church, an appetizer at Sunday’s community Christmas dinner. The church sponsored the event to help give people a place to mark the holiday so they would not have to be alone. About 100 people attended the celebration at the Multiuse Building.

Diane Barry, left, and Deborah Finnegan helped serve Christmas dinner to community residents during a holiday gathering Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park. About 100 people attended.

Linda Scott greeted people as they came in to the Multiuse Building on Sunday to attend the free community Christmas celebration and dinner.

Mayor Joe Hardy helped serve dinner and dessert those attending the community Christmas celebration Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park. About 100 people attended the free event.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

About 100 people attended a community Christmas celebration and dinner Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Samuel Sanner, from left, Samantha Sanner, Kasandra Gotz and Brayden Sanner attended the community Christmas celebration and dinner Sunday at the Multiuse Building in Broadbent Park.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

