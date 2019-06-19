Seen on Scene: At the Chamber Awards and Installation

City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, in back, spends some time with Judge Victor Miller and his wife, Cora-Lee Miller, at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards and installation ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, in back, spends some time with Judge Victor Miller and his wife, Cora-Lee Miller, at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's annual awards and installation ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Randy Hees, left, and David Lusvardi are sworn into the board of directors for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 12, at The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Jill Bunch, left, presents Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan with a blinged out microphone at the chamber's annual installation and awards ceremony Wednesday, June 12, at The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Immediate Past Chairman Sam Knudsen presents her annual report at the chamber's 2019 installation and awards ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Chamber members and guests attend the 2019 chamber installation and awards ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, in back, spends some time with Judge Victor Miller and his wife, Cora-Lee Miller, at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards and installation ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

Randy Hees, left, and David Lusvardi are sworn into the board of directors for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Jill Bunch, left, presents Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan with a blinged-out microphone at the chamber’s annual installation and awards ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

Chamber members and guests attend the 2019 chamber installation and awards ceremony.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Immediate Past Chairman Sam Knudsen presents her annual report at the chamber’s 2019 installation and awards ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.