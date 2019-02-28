Seen on Scene: At the Boulder Dam Credit Union Dinner Meeting

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Evan Lathouris of Evan's Old Town Grille makes sure everything is in place for the Boulder Dam Credit Union's annual membership meeting and dinner. He has been catering the event for numerous years.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Imlay shows off his new Boulder Dam Credit Union baseball cap and plaque denoting his new status as the first director emeritus for the financial institution during its annual membership meeting and dinner Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Imlay has volunteered with and served on the board at the credit union from 1962-2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Friends, from left, Kathleen White, Judee Mikolanis and Joan Sharpe were among those attending the Boulder Dam Credit Union's annual membership meeting and dinner Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Henderson Convention Center.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joan and George Slocum were accompanied by their daughter Rebeckah Yeager, center, at Wednesday's, Feb. 20, 2019, annual membership meeting and dinner for the Boulder Dam Credit Union. The event was held at the Henderson Convention Center.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those enjoying the Boulder Dam Credit Union's annual membership meeting and dinner were, from left, Mary Nelson, Christine Milburn, Gene Breeden and John Milburn. Their table was the last one called for the buffet and those sitting there were rewarded with a refund for their ticket purchase.

