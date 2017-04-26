Seen on Scene: At the Boulder City Art Guild’s Spring ArtFest

Left, Artist Autumn de Forest donated two paintings to help raise funds for the Boulder City Art Guild during its 32nd annual Spring ArtFest on Saturday in Bicentennial Park. The 15-year-old got her start at the festival when she was 6.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Artist Autumn de Forest donated two paintings to help raise funds for the Boulder City Art Guild during its 32nd annual Spring ArtFest on Saturday in Bicentennial Park. The 15-year-old got her start at the festival when she was 6.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Shelly Thornhill of Las Vegas creates a spinner bowl as Craig Corey, who teaches ceramics at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's art center, keeps the pottery wheel in action at Saturday's Spring ArtFest presented by the Boulder City Art Guild in Bicentennial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Kathy Shirley of Boulder City, left, and her family Jon-Michael Hudson, Jessica Shirley and 8-month-old Jaxon Hudson, spent time enjoying the outdoors as well as the art on Saturday during the Boulder City Art Guild's Spring ArtFest.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Maksim Stieb of Las Vegas takes a break from visiting the booths at the Boulder City Art Guild's annual Spring ArtFest in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

More pictures from Boulder City Art Guild’s 32nd annual Spring ArtFest.

