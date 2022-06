(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Nevada State Sen. Joe Hardy, left, battles it out with Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus, right, in the rib eating contest Saturday, May 28, during the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge while master of ceremonies Mike Pacini, center, provides play-by-play commentary for the audience.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christie Vanover, left, of Girls Can Grill accepts the grand champion trophy after winning the top award at the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 28. Larry Archuleta, past president of the club and event chairman, presented the trophy.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Steve Roy, right, president of the Nevada Barbecue Association, congratulates Abigail Hoffman, left, and Kaitlin Hoffman, who won the 6-12 age division of the KidsQue Challenge on Saturday, May 28, at the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. The Nevada Barbecue Association helped sponsor and run the cooking contest for children.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sebastian Hernandez, 14, of Las Vegas won first place in the 13-17 age division during the KidsQue Challenge at the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 28.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dr. Robert Merrill, left, and Michael Mays of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club man the beer truck during the 18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 28. The event is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Matt Fox served as pitmaster for the Fox Smokehouse BBQ team during the 18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 28. The Boulder City team placed second in chicken.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Larry Archuleta, past president of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, presented a custom guitar he made to Rik Eide of Great Basin Barbecue for Eide’s long-time support of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge. Eide, a past president of the Rotary club in Moapa Valley, has been a concessionaire at the festival since it began.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dan Fox of Fox Smokehouse BBQ tests out the custom guitar he was presented Saturday, May 28, 2022, for his support of the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s Best Dam Barbecue Festival. His barbecue restaurant provides ribs for the event’s rib eating contest. Additionally, he has been a sponsor and provided food for a barbecue judges class.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Wendy Higuera, 8, from left, Samatha Hoffman, 11, and Kaitlin Hoffman, 10, cook pork chops during the KidsQue Challenge during the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Kaitlin, along with her sister Abigail Hoffman, 8, in the pink hat in the back, won first place in the 6-12 age division and scored the highest overall among all the 15 competitors.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Emma Ford shares a quiet moment with Odie, who was recently retired from Boulder City Police Department’s mounted unit, during the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, May 28.

18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge winners

Grand champion: Girls Can Grill of Henderson, Nevada

Reserve champion: Loot N’ Booty of Scottsdale, Arizona

Chicken: Girls Can Grill

Pork: Primal Q of Washington, Utah

Ribs: Fergolicious BBQ of Gardner, Kansas

Brisket: Loot N’ Booty BBQ

KidsQue Challenge

13-17 age division: Sebastian Hernandez

6-12 age division: Abigail and Kaitlin Hoffman