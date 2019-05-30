Seen on Scene: At the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Larry Archuleta, left, chairman of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City, presented the grand champion trophy to Jerry and Lupe Aguilar of Corona, California. Their team, Burnin' and Lootin', took the top prize as well as second place in ribs and third place in brisket.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Bad to the Bone barbecue team, which has roots in Boulder City, from left, David Ibarra, Chip Kurth and Kendall Kendrick, used a watermelon-based sauce on their entries in the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented Saturday, may 25, 2019, in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jim Amburn of Boulder City brought his 1955 Ford truck to the Best Dam Car Show part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He also outfitted a walker with a grill, license plate and rearview mirror for the occasion.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Manning the beer booth during the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Boulder City Rotary Club on Saturday, May 25, 2019, were Rotary members, from left, John Milburn, Tom Novotny and Doug Scheppmann.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Manning the information booth at the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge for the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday, May 25, 2019, were, Dody Nesmith, left, Chuck Cave and Linda Graham.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among those competing in the Kids Que division for 6 to 12-year-olds were Kolbe, left, 8, and Konner Boyle, 10, of Boulder City. The contest for children, sponsored by Railroad Pass Casino, was part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City on May 25, 2019, in Bicentennial Park. Each child/team was given two chicken breasts and a grilll; they were allowed to use their own spices and sauces.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Wendy and Michael Higuera of Las Vegas tested out their cooking skills during the Kids Que contest Saturday, May 25, 2019, as part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mario Rosales, left, and Larry Archuleta, chairman of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge, competed in the rib eating contest at the 15th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Archuleta won the contest.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Winners of the Kids Que contest in the 13-17-year-olds division were, from left, Camille Johnson, third; Sam Breeden, second; and Andy McKissick, first. The contest, sponsored by Railroad Pass Casino, was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, as part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge and had the teens cooking chicken breasts using their own recipes.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Winners of the Kids Que contest in the 6-12-year-olds division were, from left, Brady Ardoin, Zachary Devine, second; Jaylee Holland, Emily Guijarra, first; and Savanna Newell, third. The contest, sponsored by Railroad Pass Casino, was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, as part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge and had the teens cooking chicken breasts using their own recipes.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jon-Luke Lewis, 11, of Kingman, Arizona, tests his skills rock climbing during the 15th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Bicentennial Park.

