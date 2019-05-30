Seen on Scene: At the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge

Larry Archuleta, left, chairman of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City, presented the grand champion trophy to Jerry and Lupe Aguilar of Corona, Calif. Their team, Burnin’ and Lootin’, took the top prize as well as second place in ribs and third place in brisket.
Working at the beer booth , May 25, were Rotary members, from left, John Milburn, Tom Novotny and Doug Scheppmann.
Jim Amburn of Boulder City brought his 1955 Ford truck to the Best Dam Car Show, part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge on Saturday, May 25. He also outfitted a walker with a grill, license plate and rearview mirror for the occasion.
Manning the information booth at the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge for the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday, May 25, were, Dody Nesmith, left, Chuck Cave and Linda Graham.
Among those competing in the Kids Que division for 6- to 12-year-olds were Kolbe, left, 8, and Konner Boyle, 10, of Boulder City. The contest was sponsored by Railroad Pass Casino.
Wendy and Michael Higuera of Las Vegas tested out their cooking skills during the Kids Que contest Saturday, May 25, as part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Winners of the Kids Que contest in the 13-17-year-olds division were, from left, Camille Johnson, third; Sam Breeden, second; and Andy McKissick, first. The contest, sponsored by Railroad Pass Casino, was held Saturday, May 25, as part of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge and had the teens cooking chicken breasts using their own recipes.
Mario Rosales, left, and Larry Archuleta, chairman of the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge, competed in the rib eating contest at the 15th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented Saturday, May 25, in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Archuleta won the contest.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Jon-Luke Lewis, 11, of Kingman, Arizona, tests his skills rock climbing during the 15th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday, May 25, in Bicentennial Park.
Winners of the Kids Que contest in the 6-12-year-olds division were, from left, Brady Ardoin, Zachary Devine, second; Jaylee Holland, Emily Guijarra, first; and Savanna Newell, third. The kids had to cook chicken breasts using their own recipes.
Grand champion
Burnin’ and Lootin’
Reserve grand champion
Fergolicious
Chicken
Loot N’ Booty BBQ, first (perfect score)
Simply Marvelous BBQ, second
All About Smokin’ Q, third
Pork ribs
Portly Fellas BBQ, first
Burnin’ and Lootin’, second
SwineThyme U.S.A., third
Pork
Fergolicious, first (perfect score)
Smokin It Up, second
Papa LaRue’s BBQ, third
Brisket
Big Poppa Smokers, first
Loot N’ Booty BBQ, second
Burnin’ and Lootin’, third