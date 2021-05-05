78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At Spring Jamboree

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 5, 2021 - 3:58 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Little Mister Boulder City Dane Wilcoxen and Little ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Little Mister Boulder City Dane Wilcoxen and Little Miss Boulder City Emmie Hernandez are congratulated by Anna McKay of Dance Etc. after being crowned the winners of the pageant presented Saturday, May 1, 2021, as part of the entertainment at the Spring Jamboree. Twelve young Boulder City residents competed, answering questions about themselves, including their favorite foods, things to do and special talents.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tom Rowlett brought his 1971 Stutz Bear Cat, made t ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tom Rowlett brought his 1971 Stutz Bear Cat, made to look like the 1914 model, to the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show, held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, as part of the Spring Jamboree. It is one of 12 made on the chassis of an International Scout. Rowlett said he gets the “fun of 1914 without the pain” of trying to find parts to keep the car operational.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jaeger, owned by Thomas Alberts, left, and Daniel S ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jaeger, owned by Thomas Alberts, left, and Daniel Schlyter of Las Vegas, won first place in the scruffiest dog category during the Bark in the Park contest Saturday, May 1, 2021, as part of the Spring Jamboree festivities.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Two young girls, who are taking classes at Dance Et ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Two young girls, who are taking classes at Dance Etc., show off their tap dancing skills to the song “Lollipop” on Saturday, May 1, 2021, as part of the entertainment at the Spring Jamboree, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Organizers of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral S ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Organizers of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show, held as part of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, shared a public health message by putting a face mask on its dinosaur display.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sanitation stations were placed throughout the park ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sanitation stations were placed throughout the parks in downtown Boulder City on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, to help keep people safe as large-scale events resumed, starting with the Spring Jamboree.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cars in every color of the rainbow and of every mak ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cars in every color of the rainbow and of every make and model highlighted the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show, held as part of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, in North Escalante Park.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A business expo was part of the Spring Jamboree pre ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A business expo was part of the Spring Jamboree presented Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, in Bicentennial Park by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A 1950s hood ornament adorns a Chevrolet on display ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A 1950s hood ornament adorns a Chevrolet on display in the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, as part of the Spring Jamboree in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Little Mister Boulder City Dane Wilcoxen and Little Miss Boulder City Emmie Hernandez are congratulated by Anna McKay of Dance Etc. after being crowned the winners of the pageant presented Saturday as part of the entertainment at the Spring Jamboree. Twelve young Boulder City residents competed, answering questions about themselves, including their favorite foods, things to do and special talents.

Tom Rowlett brought his 1971 Stutz Bear Cat, made to look like the 1914 model, to the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show, held Saturday and Sunday as part of the Spring Jamboree. It is one of 12 made on the chassis of an International Scout. Rowlett said he gets the “fun of 1914 without the pain” of trying to find parts to keep the car operational.

Jaeger, owned by Thomas Alberts, left, and Daniel Schlyter of Las Vegas, won first place in the scruffiest dog category during the Bark in the Park contest Saturday as part of the Spring Jamboree festivities.

Organizers of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show, held as part of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday shared a public health message by putting a face mask on its dinosaur display.

Sanitation stations were placed throughout the parks in Boulder City on Saturday and Sunday to help keep people safe as large-scale events resumed, starting with Spring Jamboree.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A business expo was part of the Spring Jamboree presented Saturday and Sunday in Bicentennial Park by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Cars in every color of the rainbow and of every make and model highlighted the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show, held as part of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday in North Escalante Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A 1950s hood ornament adorns a Chevrolet on display in the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show held Saturday and Sunday as part of the Spring Jamboree in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Two young girls, who are taking classes at Dance Etc., show off their tap dancing skills to the song “Lollipop” on Saturday as part of the entertainment at the Spring Jamboree, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) A smörgåstårta turns an ordinary sandwich into something special ...
Savory sandwich add special touch to celebrations
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Meet smörgåstårta, your new favorite party recipe. Smörgåstårta (pronounced SMORE-gas-TOR-ta) is simply a beautifully decorated savory sandwich cake. It’s popular when celebrating special occasions in Sweden. To celebrate Mother’s Day and honor the influential women in your life, may I suggest serving a smörgåstårta?

The Jupiter Express Railroad will be returning to the Spring Jamboree, which will be held Satur ...
Parks will welcome Spring Jamboree
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Spring will be bustin’ out all over the downtown parks in Boulder City on Saturday and Sunday as Spring Jamboree returns for its 43rd incarnation.

(Patti Diamond) Caramelizing slow-roasted pork under the broiler to concentrate the flavors tak ...
Let carnitas star in Cinco de Mayo dishes
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Melt-in-your-mouth, flavorful and juicy with irresistible caramelized crunchy bits, this pork carnitas is brimming with classic flavors like Mexican oregano, cumin, chili powder and a surprising bright note of citrus. I’m so excited to share this divine recipe, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The materials in the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum's ...
Dam museum’s collection moves online
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum is taking its archive collection to the next level of accessibility — online and searchable with the touch of a button.

(Patti Diamond) Having a well-stocked pantry can help you put dinner on the table in 30 minutes ...
Quick meal strategies essential for busy people
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

“Oops! I totally forgot about dinner!” It happens. Maybe you didn’t actually forget but your hectic, nonstop day happened. Suddenly it’s 6 p.m. and the family is looking to you because they’re starving. What’s for dinner?

Airman finds little to stop her from success
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Most employment opportunities in the military are now open to women as well as men. The Air Force has been a leader in that area.

Boulder City's community gardens on Railroad Avenue will be showcased during a tour of local ga ...
Tour to showcase local gardens
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A tour of local gardens will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Residential, commercial and community gardens will be showcased at the event, which will allow participants to tour the locations at their leisure.