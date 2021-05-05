Seen on Scene: At Spring Jamboree

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Little Mister Boulder City Dane Wilcoxen and Little Miss Boulder City Emmie Hernandez are congratulated by Anna McKay of Dance Etc. after being crowned the winners of the pageant presented Saturday, May 1, 2021, as part of the entertainment at the Spring Jamboree. Twelve young Boulder City residents competed, answering questions about themselves, including their favorite foods, things to do and special talents.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tom Rowlett brought his 1971 Stutz Bear Cat, made to look like the 1914 model, to the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show, held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, as part of the Spring Jamboree. It is one of 12 made on the chassis of an International Scout. Rowlett said he gets the “fun of 1914 without the pain” of trying to find parts to keep the car operational.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jaeger, owned by Thomas Alberts, left, and Daniel Schlyter of Las Vegas, won first place in the scruffiest dog category during the Bark in the Park contest Saturday, May 1, 2021, as part of the Spring Jamboree festivities.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Two young girls, who are taking classes at Dance Etc., show off their tap dancing skills to the song “Lollipop” on Saturday, May 1, 2021, as part of the entertainment at the Spring Jamboree, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Organizers of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show, held as part of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, shared a public health message by putting a face mask on its dinosaur display.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sanitation stations were placed throughout the parks in downtown Boulder City on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, to help keep people safe as large-scale events resumed, starting with the Spring Jamboree.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cars in every color of the rainbow and of every make and model highlighted the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show, held as part of the Spring Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, in North Escalante Park.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A business expo was part of the Spring Jamboree presented Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, in Bicentennial Park by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A 1950s hood ornament adorns a Chevrolet on display in the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Rod Run Car Show held Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, 2021, as part of the Spring Jamboree in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

