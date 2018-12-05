Seen on Scene: At Santa’s Electric Night Parade

47th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade Winners
BCHS marching band and guard, band/marching unit
Boulder Business Development, business
Super Summer Theatre, community organization
Dance Etc., dance unit
Boulder City High School rodeo club, equestrian
Silverstate Wranglers, family/club
John Walker, individual adult
Bonanza Army JROTC, military/civil group
Vintage Volkwagens and Friends, motor/car group
Angel Fire Department, other/nonprofit fire truck
Faith Christian Church, religious organization
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, youth group
Santa Caz, citizen
Cinderella Youth Development/judge’s choice