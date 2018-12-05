Community

Seen on Scene: At Santa’s Electric Night Parade

By Boulder City Review
December 5, 2018 - 3:32 pm
 

47th annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade Winners

BCHS marching band and guard, band/marching unit

Boulder Business Development, business

Super Summer Theatre, community organization

Dance Etc., dance unit

Boulder City High School rodeo club, equestrian

Silverstate Wranglers, family/club

John Walker, individual adult

Bonanza Army JROTC, military/civil group

Vintage Volkwagens and Friends, motor/car group

Angel Fire Department, other/nonprofit fire truck

Faith Christian Church, religious organization

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, youth group

Santa Caz, citizen

Cinderella Youth Development/judge’s choice

More in Community
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event