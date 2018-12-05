Seen on Scene: At Santa’s Electric Night Parade

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Originally from Germany, Switzerland and Belgium, a group of friends gathers each December for an outdoor party and to watch Santa's Electric Night Parade in downtown Boulder City. Joining the festivities this year on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, were, from left, Sabine Barclay, Jose Rementeria, Carmen Kirchner, Harald Brandl, Patrick Lellieu, Sabine Schneider, Richard Schneider and Robert Barclay.