Seen on Scene: At Historic Preservation Day

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mark Hall-Patton, left, administrator for Clark County Museum system, is joined by Charlie Hauntz, center, a member of the city's Historic Preservation Committee, and Michael Mays, the city's community development director, in the old airport hangar at what was once Bullock Field prior to Hall-Patton's presentation about aviation in Southern Nevada during Historic Preservation Day on Saturday, May 11.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sue Bell, left, and Kay Moore, members of the Silver State Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, donned attire from the 1930s as they presented information about Ida Browder, who owned and operated a cafe inside the city's first commercial building, during Historic Preservation Day events on Saturday, May 11. Bell made her dress using an old Simplicity pattern.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kevin and Elisa Savord of Boulder City traveled to the historical sites in town for Historic Preservation Day in the boat car on Saturday, May 11.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michael Bernardo, chief of staff for the Bureau of Reclamation, visits with LueAnn Amburn of Boulder City in the bureau's recently renovated building on Park Street during Historic Preservation Day on Saturday, May 11.

Mark Hall-Patton, left, administrator for the Clark County Museum system, is joined by Charlie Hauntz, center, a member of Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee, and Michael Mays, the city’s community development director, in the old airport hangar at what was once Bullock Field prior to Hall-Patton’s presentation about aviation.

Kevin and Elisa Savord of Boulder City traveled to the historical sites in town for Historic Preservation Day in the boat car on Saturday, May 11.

Sue Bell, left, and Kay Moore, members of the Silver State Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, donned attire from the 1930s as they presented information about Ida Browder, who owned and operated a cafe inside Boulder City’s first commercial building. Bell made her dress using an old Simplicity pattern.

Michael Bernardo, chief of staff for the Bureau of Reclamation, visits with LueAnn Amburn of Boulder City in the bureau’s recently renovated building on Park Street during Historic Preservation Day on Saturday, May 11.