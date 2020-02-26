64°F
Seen on Scene: At Boulder Dam Credit Union’s Annual Meeting

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 26, 2020 - 3:30 pm
 

Ava Cramer and Louis Battaglia were among the nearly 400 people who attended Boulder Dam Credit Union’s annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration Feb. 19 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion.

Tina Mullis, left, chairman of the Boulder Dam Credit Union’s supervisory committee, visits with Sharon and Clark Newby at the credit union’s annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration Feb. 19 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Staff members of the Boulder Dam Credit Union and their spouses were among those who attended the financial institution’s annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration Feb. 19 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion. Pictured are, from left, Michelle Petrizzo, Jim Petrizzo, both of Members Financial Services; Eric Estes, president and CEO; Linda Estes, Steele Hendrix, executive vice president; and Julie Hendrix.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Among those attending the 80th anniversary celebration and annual meeting for Boulder Dam Credit Union at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion on Feb. 19 were, standing from left, Sharry McLean, Cecelia Brandt, Carol Mason, Barbara Reed and Howard Mason, seated.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

