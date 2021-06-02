101°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At Boulder City High School’s 80th annual Commencement

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 2, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Emmaleigh Compton walks across the stage to receive her high school diploma May 27 during the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony. It took place on Bruce Eaton Field.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Class of 2021 graduate Thaine Canepa-Stills hugs his mom, Sara Canepa, after the 80th annual commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Graduating senior Rachel Krumm sang the national anthem at the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Kat Wilson, left, and Josh Wilson, right, take a minute to celebrate their daughter, Jalen Wilson's, graduation from Boulder City High School after the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara walks from the theater to Bruce Eaton Field for the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara walks from the theater to Bruce Eaton Field for the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Emmaleigh Compton walks across the stage to receive her high school diploma May 27 during the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony. It took place on Bruce Eaton Field.

Class of 2021 graduate Thaine Canepa-Stills hugs his mom, Sara Canepa, after the 80th annual commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Graduating senior Rachel Krumm sang the national anthem at the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Kat Wilson, left, and Josh Wilson, right, take a minute to celebrate their daughter, Jalen Wilson’s, graduation from Boulder City High School after the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2021 threw their caps in the air at the end of the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara walks from the theater to Bruce Eaton Field for the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Many helped city navigate through challenges of COVID
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Alright, everyone do it with me … raise your right hand above your head, bring it down and touch your back. Now begin patting your back and say out loud, “Thank you.”

 
Arizonans win barbecue championship
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new team was crowned Nevada State BBQ champion this past weekend at the 17th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge in Boulder City.

Boulder City resident Charm McElree, seen in 2019 presenting a high school diploma to 96-year-o ...
Program helps veterans get high school diplomas
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

High school. Those were the days, my friend, we thought they’d never end. But end they did. And sometimes they ended in a way that was unthinkable when many students were still in elementary school.

(Patti Diamond) Based on a classic Creole dish, this Just About Jambalaya is easy to prepare an ...
Easy dish has Big Easy roots
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you enjoy recipes that are easy, flavorful, filling and feed the whole family on the cheap, have I got a recipe for you. Let’s talk about jambalaya, the timeless Creole comfort food made with sausage, chicken or pork, loaded with vegetables and served over rice. Scrumptious.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Jamison Kaboli, valedictorian
BCHS top scholars, leaders reflect on senior year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In honor of Boulder City High School’s class of 2021’s graduation tonight, the Boulder City Review recently interviewed its student leaders to see what the past year was like for them. Since the majority of it was spent learning off campus and many of the usual activities were canceled because of the pandemic, the school year was different but they still found some good in it.

(Patti Diamond) Using a chuck roast and swapping out some time in a smoker for a few hours in t ...
Chuck-a burning love: Roast, oven cut cost, time from traditional smoked dish
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Memorial Day weekend fills my heart with gratitude as we honor those who made possible the freedom we so often take for granted. It’s a weekend of recognition and remembrance. For many families, this weekend also signals the official beginning of grilling season. Care to join me in a patriotic foodie-licious happy dance?

(Patti Diamond) A dish of strawberries and cream is an ideal way to celebrate spring. Topping a ...
Vintage cake recipe gives berries, cream starring role
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Each year on May 21 we celebrate a dessert that just squeals spring. National Strawberries and Cream Day brings together two favorites: fresh ripe strawberries and homemade whipped cream. While that alone makes a divine dessert, let’s add a mildly sweet, vanilla fragranced, easy-to-make from-scratch cake and we’ve just won at life.

(Norma Vally) Finding parts to repair an old window or door can be challenging, but a Canadian ...
Budget-friendly DIY projects improve windows
By Norma Vally Home Matters

On a recent trip to Brooklyn, my hometown, I noticed my aunt was using a piece of rope to “lock” a casement window closed. The locking lever snapped off and this rope trick was her way to “MacGyver” it shut. Although it was a makeshift solution, especially during a pandemic, every time the wind whipped past this window, it would pry it open. Between the intense draft, eyesore and obvious security issue, I was determined to fix it.