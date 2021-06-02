Seen on Scene: At Boulder City High School’s 80th annual Commencement

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Emmaleigh Compton walks across the stage to receive her high school diploma May 27 during the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony. It took place on Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Class of 2021 graduate Thaine Canepa-Stills hugs his mom, Sara Canepa, after the 80th annual commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Graduating senior Rachel Krumm sang the national anthem at the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Kat Wilson, left, and Josh Wilson, right, take a minute to celebrate their daughter, Jalen Wilson's, graduation from Boulder City High School after the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara walks from the theater to Bruce Eaton Field for the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara walks from the theater to Bruce Eaton Field for the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Emmaleigh Compton walks across the stage to receive her high school diploma May 27 during the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony. It took place on Bruce Eaton Field.

Class of 2021 graduate Thaine Canepa-Stills hugs his mom, Sara Canepa, after the 80th annual commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Graduating senior Rachel Krumm sang the national anthem at the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Kat Wilson, left, and Josh Wilson, right, take a minute to celebrate their daughter, Jalen Wilson’s, graduation from Boulder City High School after the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2021 threw their caps in the air at the end of the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Clark County School Superintendent Jesus Jara walks from the theater to Bruce Eaton Field for the 80th annual Boulder City High School commencement ceremony May 27.