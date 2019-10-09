Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kailo Adduci, 3, of North Las Vegas takes his art seriously during a visit to Michelle’s Painting Palette at Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 5. The hands-on activity was part of the two-day show that benefited Boulder City Hospital.

Kailo Adduci, 3, of North Las Vegas takes his art seriously during a visit to Michelle’s Painting Palette at Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 5. The hands-on activity was part of the two-day show that benefited Boulder City Hospital. ▶ INSIDE: See more photos from Art in the Park on Page 12.

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Brenda Peo, featured artist for the 2019 Art in the Park show, displays an assortment of original oil paintings and giclees in her booth during the festival, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital, on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Jeny Breeden, right, of Boulder City debuts her craft booth, 3 Cats and a Ladybug, at Art in the Park, presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, on Saturday and Sunday.

Tom Maher, CEO of Boulder City Hospital, helps with the fundraising efforts at Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, making bloody marys. The annual event, presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, supports the nonprofit facility.

Boulder City Police Department volunteers Lonnie Munson, left, and Gary Berger were on hand during Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Art in the Park fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 6, to answer questions and provide assistance.

Sen. Joe Hardy, right, enjoys Art in the Park in downtown Boulder City with his grandson Ben Hardy on Saturday, Oct. 5.