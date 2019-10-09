59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 9, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Kailo Adduci, 3, of North Las Vegas takes his art seriously during a visit to Michelle’s Painting Palette at Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 5. The hands-on activity was part of the two-day show that benefited Boulder City Hospital. ▶ INSIDE: See more photos from Art in the Park on Page 12.

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Brenda Peo, featured artist for the 2019 Art in the Park show, displays an assortment of original oil paintings and giclees in her booth during the festival, a fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital, on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Jeny Breeden, right, of Boulder City debuts her craft booth, 3 Cats and a Ladybug, at Art in the Park, presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, on Saturday and Sunday.

Tom Maher, CEO of Boulder City Hospital, helps with the fundraising efforts at Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, making bloody marys. The annual event, presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, supports the nonprofit facility.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police Department volunteers Lonnie Munson, left, and Gary Berger were on hand during Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Art in the Park fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 6, to answer questions and provide assistance.

Sen. Joe Hardy, right, enjoys Art in the Park in downtown Boulder City with his grandson Ben Hardy on Saturday, Oct. 5.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Calli Williams cuts o ...
Students schooled on education
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

School is all about learning and for some local students it includes more than reading, writing and arithmetic.

(Nevada Department of Veterans Services) Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, names Veterans of Fo ...
Local VFW, auxiliary recognized for support of veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recently recognized by Gov. Steve Sisolak for its work supporting veterans.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) “Stellaluna,” a story about young bat ...
Children’s tale to be told on walk through museum
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum have partnered to promote literacy for children and adults through StoryWalk.

(Patti Diamond) By taking advantage of sales and seasonal fruits, you can create a charcuterie ...
Charcuterie board can be built on budget
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

“Oooooh! Try this cheese with a bite of this and a sip of that!” It’s the hottest trend in easy home entertaining: a charcuterie board overflowing with wonderful nibbly noshy goodies to mix and match.

(Norma Vally) To make your own fall-scented candle in an apple, use a marker to trace the diame ...
Fall candles raise burning issues
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The sights and scents of fall are unmistakable. Bringing that autumn ambiance into your home is easy by adding seasonal scented candles. That dancing light and autumn aroma will make any room cozy and inviting. With just a flick of a matchstick, autumn is in the air.

Senior Center, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Georgia came to the shelter as a stray and was never claimed. Geo ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

Final talk in ‘Undertold Stories’ series moves to tonight

Art in the Park offers attendees the chance to create their own works. Boulder City residents B ...
Art in the Park returns
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The parks in downtown Boulder City will once again be transformed into an outdoor art gallery as Art in the Park returns for its 56th year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Crimson Manor is part of the Boulder City Haunted Gho ...
Ghosts, monsters to haunt town for Halloween
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local business owner Tom Devlin has turned one of his passions into another memorable event by teaming up with the creator of Bonnie Screams to offer more Halloween experiences.

High school to celebrate homecoming
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s annual homecoming celebration starts today, Oct. 3, with a parade downtown.