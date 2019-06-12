Scouting for Fish

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Corey Williams, left, president of the Boulder City Bass Club, assists Maureen Jones, special events lead for Bass Pro Shop in Las Vegas, as the sporting goods store donated about 80 fishing poles to Boy Scouts participating in the annual summer day camp Thursday, June 6, at Broadbent Park. The poles were refurbished by Bass Pro after they were donated by customers during a turn-in program. Each rod was paired with a reel. The company has donated more than 55,000 rods and reels nationwide in an effort to promote the health benefits of getting outside and away from electronic devices.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Owen Horning, 6, a member of Boy Scout Den 1, Pack 30, shows off the new fishing pole he received June 6 courtesy of Bass Pro Shop. The sporting goods company donated about 80 poles so that each Scout at the 75th anniversary day camp could receive one. The poles were refurbished by Bass Pro after they were donated by customers during a turn-in program. Each rod was paired with a reel. The company has donated more than 55,000 rods and reels nationwide in an effort to promote the health benefits of getting outside and away from electronic devices.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/ Boulder City Review