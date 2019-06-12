82°F
Community

Scouting for Fish

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 12, 2019 - 3:55 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Corey Williams, left, president of the Boulder City Bass Club, assists Maureen Jones, special events lead for Bass Pro Shop in Las Vegas, as the sporting goods store donated about 80 fishing poles to Boy Scouts.

Owen Horning, 6, a member of Boy Scout Den 1, Pack 30, shows off the new fishing pole he received June 6 courtesy of Bass Pro Shop. The sporting goods company donated about 80 poles so that each Scout at the 75th anniversary day camp could receive one. The poles were refurbished by Bass Pro after they were donated by customers during a turn-in program. Each rod was paired with a reel. The company has donated more than 55,000 rods and reels nationwide in an effort to promote the health benefits of getting outside and away from electronic devices.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/ Boulder City Review

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Scheppmanns serve side by side
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Side by side by side. That’s how Doug Scheppmann and his sons, Tony and Scott, work and serve together.

Lifesaving message goes global
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Next week, people in Boulder City can participate in something fun, free and educational with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Popcorn ceiling removal can pose health risks
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The dreaded popcorn ceiling, aka cottage cheese, stucco, etc., has long fallen out of favor in the design world. That objectionable lumpy surface — dated, dust collecting, difficult to clean — is something most homeowners can’t wait to get rid of. We are familiar with this angst as many of our houses were constructed during a time when “popcorn” wasn’t just for eating.

Seen on Scene: At Free Fishing Day
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Twelve-year-old Thomas Friesz casts off at his first Free Fishing Day at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City on Saturday, June 8.

Ribs good choice for Father’s Day
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

This Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re like most households, you’ll gather and share a meal in honor of dear old Dad. While it can be difficult to decide what gifts to get him, you can’t go wrong serving him barbecue. Especially barbecued ribs.

Mountain of Support
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Victoria Mason, left, and Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt accepted a $2,500 donation from Justin Hawkins of Con Edison Development, Copper Mountain Solar, for its Meals on Wheels program Friday, June 7. Leavitt, a former member of the senior center’s board of directors, continues to facilitate donations for the nonprofit.

Community Briefs, June 13
By Boulder City Review

Presidential candidate to address Democratic club

Senior Center, June 13
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free Fishing Day activities scheduled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This Saturday, June 8, Nevada wildlife organizations are holding their yearly Free Fishing Day at locations throughout the state, including Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City.

Chocolate truffle needs only three ingredients
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Now that my local farmers market is open for the summer, my teenaged son goes every week. He’s especially fond of an artisanal chocolatier who makes delectable chocolate truffles. The chocolates come in four varieties, and he buys one of each and savors them all week long. I was floored to find he’s been paying $2.50 for about an ounce of chocolate. That’s a $10 a week chocolate habit.