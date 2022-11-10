46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Scout earns Eagle honor

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
November 9, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
(Photo courtesy of Connor Mozur) Connor Mozur created signs for the Boulder City Library warni ...
(Photo courtesy of Connor Mozur) Connor Mozur created signs for the Boulder City Library warning about the dangers of leaving children and pets in vehicles on hot days for his Eagle Scout service project.
(Image courtesy of Connor Mozur) Boulder City native Connor Mozur earned the Eagle Scout rankin ...
(Image courtesy of Connor Mozur) Boulder City native Connor Mozur earned the Eagle Scout ranking in September from the Boy Scouts of America. Only 4 percent of Boy Scouts have achieved this ranking since the organization's inception in 1911.

Boulder City High School freshman Connor Mozur has earned the highest ranking possible from the Boy Scouts of America: Eagle Scout. Only 4 percent of Scouts have earned Eagle Scout ranking since the Boy Scouts of America’s inception in 1911.

“It was a lot of paperwork, merit badges and years of work,” Mozur said.

To earn the Eagle Scout ranking, a Scout must be active in their troop and patrol for at least six months after earning the life Scout ranking, earn 21 merit badges (including 12 specific merit badges,) serve in a leadership position in the troop for at least six months and complete an Eagle Scout service project that is helpful to any religious institution, school or community.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” den leader C.R. Borg said about Mozur receiving the ranking. “Twenty-one merit badges are required and Connor earned a total of 45.”

Some of Mozur’s favorite badges to earn included chess, horsemanship and cooking. He said he is undecided about his path after high school, but is leaning toward studying culinary arts.

“I like cooking and I love being in the kitchen with Mom,” he said.

For his cooking badge, Mozur prepared three meals for his troop and family to taste and critique.

The culmination of the Eagle Scout process is completion of a service project. Mozur’s project was installing heat warning signs at the Boulder City Library that list a vehicle’s internal temperature in order to educate people on the dangers of leaving children and pets inside during hot weather.

“The goal of the service project is for me to take a side seat and allow the Scout to step up as a leader,” Borg said. “Connor planned out the project and submitted all the necessary paperwork, including the application to get approval from the library.”

“I couldn’t have done the project without the library,” Mozur said. “Anne Karr helped a lot and I was surprised by the amount of people who helped.”

Mozur said his favorite thing about being a Boy Scout is camping outdoors and learning new things.

“I see a lot of trash around and leaving no trace is a large part of being a Boy Scout,” he said. “As a Boulder City kid growing up outdoors, it’s important to take care of the city and planet.”

As for his goals in high school, Mozur says he wants “to get straight A’s, keep his grades up and play sports.”

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar atabuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year ...
Entries sought for Christmas parade
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is back this year, and is now accepting applications for those wishing to participate in the holiday tradition.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Figuring out the proper method to cook a Thanksgiving turkey can b ...
Turkey cooking gobbledygook simplified
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The aroma of a roasting turkey filling our home is inextricably related to Thanksgiving. The association is so strong, this national holiday, officially declared by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, is informally called Turkey Day.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Walt West answers questions from a ...
Tales of Tails
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) How much water a rose needs depends on its size and the temperature.
Artificial turf can overheat trees
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have three trees in my backyard that are showing some branches dying. I recently had my lawn replaced with artificial grass and was wondering if it was because of that.

(Photo courtesy Desert Sun Realty) Terry and Jeri Goodkind designed the 1,712-square-foot secon ...
B-hill estate of late author for sale
By Valerie Putnam Special to the Boulder City Review

Best known for the fantasy series “The Sword of Truth,” the late novelist Terry Goodkind’s creative expression is evident throughout his Boulder City estate.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Entries in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas ...
Entries sought for holiday contests
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are invited to participate in the Boulder City Review’s annual holiday contests.

(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell Stankovic) Seven framed and mounted pictures drawn by Ukrainian ...
Local kids create artwork to aid Ukrainian children
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local children joined efforts with children from the Ukraine to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This apricot tree is getting water and fertilizer from the nearby l ...
Tree roots will follow easiest path to water
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Recently our neighbors converted their front lawn to artificial turf. The trees were getting some good moisture from their grass, and now they won’t. The other two sides of the trees are on the street side and the driveway side. Will the trees start to deteriorate?

(Photo courtesy Erik Gloege) Longtime friends Adrian Leon, left, and Erik Gloege were able to c ...
City ideal place for longtime friends’ first collaboration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Done in the spirit of days gone by when neighborhood children would get together and put on a show in their garage, longtime friends Erik Gloege of Boulder City and Adrian Leon of Los Angeles collaborated on a full-length film that was filmed primarily within the community.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk dec ...
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.