92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Schools report smooth first day

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
August 14, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

All four of the public schools in Boulder City had a successful first day of school for the 2019-2020 year.

“The first day of school was the smoothest first day we’ve had in years,” said Ben Day, principal of Mitchell Elementary School. “All of the teachers and students were excited to be back.”

Mitchell Elementary, 900 Avenue B, is one of the two elementary schools in town. It serves students in kindergarten through second grade.

King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd., is the other, and it serves students in third through fifth grade.

Principal Anthony Gelsone said their first day of school went well, and they had more students attend than the Clark County School District projected.

“The first day went very well,” he said. “Students, teachers and parents were excited and anxious. But all went very smoothly from the start of the day to dismissal. … We had 315 students enrolled with a few that came in to register after the day started. … We were projected for 285.”

For Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, it was the first day for the students and their new principal, Melanie Teemant.

“We are beyond excited to be welcoming her to Garrett Junior High School and the Boulder City community,” said Alison Bradley, assistant principal.

Bradley said that the day went well and they had 500 students attend, which is a little bit higher than the projection.

“We had a great opening day,” she added. “The building truly comes alive when the students are back.”

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner said their first day was “awesome.”

“You could feel the energy in the building as the students were arriving and on campus and throughout the day,” she said.

Wagner also said the school at 1101 Fifth St. had 631 students attend, which was more than its projection, 625.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Gunship Helicopters immerses shooters in high-impact setting
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

You’d think being belted in and sitting in a helicopter with its door open when it’s airborne as your left leg rests on a gun mount outside and you’re holding a machine gun would make you nervous. But it didn’t.

(Patti Diamond) Once you have eaten all the pickles from jar, save the brine to make more pickl ...
Pickle juice adds zing to most everything
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you’ve been buying pickles, eating the pickles, then throwing away the pickle juice, it’s OK. You can forgive yourself. You didn’t know what you were doing.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Mickey is a 6-month-old Chihuahua-dachshund mix in need of a fami ...
Community Briefs, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

Community invited to learn about Rainbow Girls

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Boulder Dam Brewing Co. offers several kinds of ...
Boulder’s Best: Dam cool places to get a drink
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

When the temperature is high, a nice cold beverage is a great way to cool down. As Boulder City and Clark County have been under excessive heat warnings lately and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the foreseeable future, we here at the Boulder City Review have compiled a list of some of the best places in town to survive the heat by having a drink.

(Norma Vally) PVC pipes are ideal for creating custom racks to hold totes and cubbies to help c ...
Cure clutter with custom PVC racks
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With back to school upon us, now is a great time to get our homes ready to wrangle all the extra school stuff that typically finds its way strewn about the house. Here’s a do-it-yourself project perfect for organizing, well, just about anything because you determine the size and spacing of the bins or totes.

(Patti Diamond) By preparing breakfast kits in advance and freezing them, the morning chaos bef ...
Breakfast kits save money, time
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What the heck? Didn’t summer just start? I just realized school starts Monday.

Names in the News, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

David graduates from Fort Lewis College

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Monkey is a 1-year-old male Chihuahua in need of a new home. Monk ...
Community Briefs, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

Mayor to speak at Democrats’ meeting