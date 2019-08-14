Schools report smooth first day

All four of the public schools in Boulder City had a successful first day of school for the 2019-2020 year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School student council members, from left, Kannon Rose, Breanna Wold and Sophia Morris, help check in the freshman students to orientation Monday, Aug. 12, the first day of the 2019-2020 school year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Kindergarten student Alexander Gorman and his sister, Cynthia, a fourth-grader, are all smiles Monday, Aug. 12, the first day of the 2019-2020 school year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Tyson Irby-Brownson, left, gives a high five to a teacher Monday, Aug. 12, the first day of school as he and JJ Marchant lead the students into the gym for orientation.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Freshman students are welcomed into the gym at Boulder City High School on Monday, Aug. 12, for orientation on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Students and parents fill the courtyard at King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 12, the first day of the 2019-2020 school year.

“The first day of school was the smoothest first day we’ve had in years,” said Ben Day, principal of Mitchell Elementary School. “All of the teachers and students were excited to be back.”

Mitchell Elementary, 900 Avenue B, is one of the two elementary schools in town. It serves students in kindergarten through second grade.

King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd., is the other, and it serves students in third through fifth grade.

Principal Anthony Gelsone said their first day of school went well, and they had more students attend than the Clark County School District projected.

“The first day went very well,” he said. “Students, teachers and parents were excited and anxious. But all went very smoothly from the start of the day to dismissal. … We had 315 students enrolled with a few that came in to register after the day started. … We were projected for 285.”

For Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, it was the first day for the students and their new principal, Melanie Teemant.

“We are beyond excited to be welcoming her to Garrett Junior High School and the Boulder City community,” said Alison Bradley, assistant principal.

Bradley said that the day went well and they had 500 students attend, which is a little bit higher than the projection.

“We had a great opening day,” she added. “The building truly comes alive when the students are back.”

Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner said their first day was “awesome.”

“You could feel the energy in the building as the students were arriving and on campus and throughout the day,” she said.

Wagner also said the school at 1101 Fifth St. had 631 students attend, which was more than its projection, 625.

