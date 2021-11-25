Santa visits highlight holiday activities

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.

Mike Pacini, from left, Jingle Cat and Santa Claus will help make the holiday season brighter this year as they appear at several Christmas events, including turning on the lights at The Christmas House on Dec. 3, the community tree lighting on Dec. 3 and Santa's Electric Night Parade on Dec. 4.

This year, many seasonal events are returning after being absent or scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many will feature a special appearance by Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat.

Here is a list of holiday activities happening in Boulder City:

DEC. 2: Hosted by Boulder City United Methodist Church, the Luminaria and Las Posadas begins at 6 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. The festivities will include a live nativity and entertainment, including a Christmas carol sing-along.

DEC. 3: Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave will light up The Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., at 5:15 p.m. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat will help turn on the lights for the first time this year. It will be lit every night from 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.

DEC. 3. The city’s Christmas tree in Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St., will be lit. The festivities include a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Jingle Cat, who will help turn on the tree’s lights. There will be live entertainment and Rotary Club of Boulder City will serve hot chocolate.

DEC. 4: A cookie sale by the Women of Faith at Faith Lutheran Church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd., is doubly sweet as proceeds from the event benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The sale, featuring freshly baked cookies, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

DEC. 4: The Doodlebug Craft Bazaar returns with more than 100 vendors showcasing handmade wares and holiday decor. Held in the gyms and on the grounds surrounding the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is presented by the Boulder City Community Club, with proceeds benefiting local organizations.

DEC. 4: Children are invited to Santa’s Picture Party inside the old gym at Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to a photo with Santa, each child will receive a free coloring book and goodie bag.

DEC. 4: The downtown streets will be filled with cars, floats, equestrians and groups adorned with colorful lights for Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. and travels along Nevada Way to Fifth Street, where it heads south and disbands at Broadbent Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the end of the parade.

DEC. 5: Faith Lutheran Church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd., will present Santa Because at 4 p.m. that will feature a visit with Santa Claus, story reading, photo opportunities and hot chocolate and treats. Cost is $5 per person. Register only at www.bcfaith.org.

DEC. 11: Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Santa hat community cleanup event from 9-11 a.m. Meet at the blue chamber sign on westbound U.S. Highway 93 before Railroad Pass.

DEC. 11: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library for a 3 p.m. one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol.” There is no cost to attend the show, which will be presented in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

DEC. 11: Grab your best ugly sweater and head downtown for the Best Dam Wine Walk presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. More than 25 locations will be featured and a variety of holiday activities are planned. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and the walk continues until 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 in advance or $30 at the door.

DEC. 11: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will host its 15th annual Night of Lights holiday celebration. From 5-8 p.m. the campus will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Santa Claus and Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, will arrive by fire truck at 5:45 p.m. Activities include Reindeer Games, make your own s’mores, hayrides, cookie decorating, arts and crafts and more. Admission and parking are free; all-inclusive activity wristbands are available and can be purchased online for $15 at https://NOL21.givesmart.com or $20 at the door. The ranch is at 100 St. Jude’s St.

DEC. 17 and 18: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder” this year, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Children and students will be admitted at no cost, and those younger than 5 will not be admitted.

ANGORA FAMILY NATIVITY: The family tradition, now in its 65th year, is open daily until about 10 p.m., weather permitting. It features handmade figurines, lights and running water and is at 1296 Lynwood St. in the Gingerwood Mobile Home Park.

BOULDER CITY SANTA EXPRESS: Friends of Nevada Southern Railway offer excursions on the historic trains at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Dec. 21 and 22. Boarding times are 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m. Each ride includes storytelling, hot chocolate, cookies and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus at Santa’s Railyard. Tickets range from $30-$50. For tickets or more information, visit https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events.

CHRISTMAS COLORING CONTEST: The Boulder City Review is sponsoring its second annual Christmas Coloring Contest. Pictures are printed in today’s newspaper. Just clip them out, color them and return them by 8 p.m. Dec. 4 to the Boulder City Review’s office at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1. The competition is divided into three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older. The winner in each division will receive a $25 gift card.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.