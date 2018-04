John Matthews, incoming vice president and director for Rotary International, was the guest speaker at a recent Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club meeting. He spoke about the importance of members staying true to their core values of integrity and service, as well as providing an update on Rotary’s efforts to fight polio. Matthews is a retired Navy commander who went on to work for Costco, retiring as a senior vice president after 25 years with the company. His visit was coordinated by club President Tony Scheppmann and incoming president Jeff Breeden. John Chase