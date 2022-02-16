46°F
Community

Rotarians send ‘love’ to Emergency Aid

By Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
(Boulder City Sunrise Rotary) Rotary International District 5300 Gov. Elizabeth “Betsy” Bar ...
(Boulder City Sunrise Rotary) Rotary International District 5300 Gov. Elizabeth “Betsy” Barry and Dr. George Rosenberg, a past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, help assemble birthday bags Feb. 8, as part of Rotary’s Valentine’s Day food drive that benefited Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Members of two Rotary clubs in Boulder City gathered Feb. 8 to build “birthday bags” and collect nonperishable food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Rotary Club of Boulder City and Boulder City Sunrise Rotary members assembled 50 bags filled with cake mixes, frosting and party goods including candles, balloons and hats. Additionally, they gathered nonperishable foods to help restock the nonprofit’s pantry.

The food drive was held in conjunction with an event sponsored by Rotary International District 5300 to mark Valentine’s Day. More than 100 food banks from Southern Nevada and Southern California benefited from the food drive.

“Many food banks report a decline in food supplies after Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we as Rotarians are showing our ‘love’ for our communities by restocking the food pantries,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Barry, governor of the Rotary district.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Todd Huff, left, a detective with Boulder City Poli ...
Huff touched by community’s support
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“It has been absolutely awesome to have this much support from friends, family and the community,” said Todd Huff on Friday evening as he and others gathered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a memorial ride and fundraiser.

(Norma Vally) In Ivory Coast, West Africa, green trends are turning plastic pollution into cons ...
Trip brings countrys construction, green practices to light
By Norma Vally Home Matters

I recently returned from a month-long trip to Ivory Coast (Cote I’voire), West Africa. Visiting family there, I spent most of my time in homes as opposed to hotels. From high-rise condos and single-family houses to beach bungalows, I enjoyed an insider look at what middle- to upper-middle-class homes were like.

(Bob Morris) Flowers of grapes are an indicator of keeping last year’s growth and time a ...
Full sunlight essential for growing grapes
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. We just moved to Las Vegas few days ago and inherited an old grape vine growing under a pine tree. Does it need to be watered at all in winter? When and how it should be pruned? What should I do to revive it? It might be in a wrong position as it is under a large pine tree next to wall, so it probably doesn’t get much sun.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A self-checkout station has been installed at Bould ...
Library adds self-checkout kiosk to help patrons feel safe
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the pandemic still a part of everyday life, the Boulder City Library has implemented another way for patrons to access materials safely and confidently by way of its self-service checkout machine.

(Bob Morris) The woolly butterfly bush is a better choice than this more popular non-native sin ...
Colorful flowers attract butterflies
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I’m an avid gardener and want to plant host plants for various butterfly species, but especially monarchs after seeing my first one this past October. I am curious which milkweed is the best for me to plant from seed for monarchs and other butterfly species. I’m having a hard time finding seeds for Asclepias erosa (desert milkweed) and I’ve heard it’s sort of difficult to grow from seed. What are some other good host plants for butterflies in our area?

Leaders of veterans’ organizations attracted to Boulder City
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As I have written many times, and as many Boulder City residents know, the town is a longtime supporter of veterans and veterans’ issues. Not only that, but several individuals who are leaders in statewide veterans’ associations reside here, helping to raise the profile of Boulder City even higher when it comes to leading the charge in support of veterans.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Since opening her Farmers Insurance office in Bould ...
Business at Home: Horses, children benefit from Farmers agent’s devotion
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When Dawn and Jason Lee opened their Farmers Insurance Group agency in Boulder City two years ago, she said they made it their primary goal to get to know the community, what it’s about and support it as best as they could.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Lend A Hand of Boulder City was recently awarded a $2 ...
Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded a $20,000 Community Grant from Dignity Health.