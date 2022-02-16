Rotarians send ‘love’ to Emergency Aid

Members of two Rotary clubs in Boulder City gathered Feb. 8 to build “birthday bags” and collect nonperishable food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

(Boulder City Sunrise Rotary) Rotary International District 5300 Gov. Elizabeth “Betsy” Barry and Dr. George Rosenberg, a past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, help assemble birthday bags Feb. 8, as part of Rotary’s Valentine’s Day food drive that benefited Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Members of two Rotary clubs in Boulder City gathered Feb. 8 to build “birthday bags” and collect nonperishable food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Rotary Club of Boulder City and Boulder City Sunrise Rotary members assembled 50 bags filled with cake mixes, frosting and party goods including candles, balloons and hats. Additionally, they gathered nonperishable foods to help restock the nonprofit’s pantry.

The food drive was held in conjunction with an event sponsored by Rotary International District 5300 to mark Valentine’s Day. More than 100 food banks from Southern Nevada and Southern California benefited from the food drive.

“Many food banks report a decline in food supplies after Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we as Rotarians are showing our ‘love’ for our communities by restocking the food pantries,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Barry, governor of the Rotary district.