Record attendance at annual fall Spooktacular festival

Each year, Martha P. King and Andrew J. Mitchell host our annual Spooktacular Event during the month of October. The Spooktacular is a fall festival open to all families living in the Boulder City community. The event boasts trunk or treating, food from Vinnie’s Pizza, a spooky garden walk, carnival games, and a community cakewalk.

This is the fifth year of the Spooktacular and attendance has been steadily growing since we were forced to take a break during COVID. This year, over 1,300 people attended the event.

In addition to the attendance, one of the highlights of the night was the $400 raised to support families in need as we enter the holiday season. Principals from King and Mitchell took pies to the face during the event to raise money for this important cause.

The night ended with a school tradition of King and Mitchell students coming together to do a choreographed dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Mrs. Fisher and Mrs. Handley, the PE teachers at both schools, worked with students for weeks to teach them the dance. This is a crowd favorite as kindergartners and fifth graders come together on the dance floor for an incredible flash mob dance.

All of us at King and Mitchell would like to thank our business sponsors who supported us with lighting donations to make the event possible. We had three construction companies donate five lights and generators, allowing everyone to find their way during the event.

In addition, we want to thank our friends at the Monster Museum, who each year donate time and resources to transforming our Tortoise Oasis and Garden into Daisy’s Spooky Garden.

I’d also like to thank Vinnie’s Pizza, who delivered 30-plus pizzas every 20 minutes to ensure that the pizzas were hot and fresh.

Finally, I want to say thank you to our incredible PAC volunteers, who worked tirelessly to put on a great event for our Boulder City families, and of course our amazing staff of teachers and support staff who volunteered to work the event, handing out food and supervising carnival games.